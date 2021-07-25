India women's hockey at Olympics 2021 today (26 July): When and where to watch (IST), Squads, Live Streaming

India's hockey campaigns at Olympics 2021 got under way on Day 1. While India's men's national team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory, the Indian Eves had to face a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands.

The Dutch, ranked No. 1 in the world, were the favorites to win the match but the Indian women's team would have hoped for a better performance than what they managed. Despite conceding early in the first quarter, India bounced back quickly when captain Rani Rampal leveled the scorers.

India withstood relentless pressure, stopping and blocking a flurry of attacking plays from the Dutch team, and kept the score at 1-1 at half-time. But the Netherlands put their foot on the gas in the second half and scored four goals. A phenomenal display of defense and controlled possession from the Dutch did not give India any room to attack. The overwhelming scoreline was an accurate reflection of the Dutch domination on display in the second half.

This leaves the Indian Eves in a tight spot in Pool A. With the likes of Germany, Ireland and Great Britain yet to come, India will have to bring their A-game in the remaining games. India also need to work on their negative goal difference. Any further slip-ups could cost India a place in the quarter-finals.

Up next, for India, the German challenge awaits. The World No. 3 team have had the upper-hand over India in recent matches. If India has any hopes of contesting for a place in the quarterfinals, it must put up a fight against Germany and aim for a win.

India women’s hockey squad for Olympics 2021

Goalkeeper: Savita Punia

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Reena Khokhar (Ap Athlete)

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Namita Toppo (Ap Athlete)

Forwards: Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will bring the live coverage of the hockey match to Indian fans.

Date: 26/07/2021

Time: 5:45PM IST

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

