'It is just the beginning,' feels Sangita Kumari on senior women's hockey team debut 

India striker Sangita Kumari, who has been a prominent face in the junior women's hockey squad, left no stone unturned during her senior team debut, kickstarting a remarkable journey ahead.

Sangita recently made her senior women's team debut during the two-legged tie against Spain at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Although the Indian women's team conceded a late goal to lose 3-4 during the second outing, Sangita seized the opportunity to mark a terrific start, scoring a neat goal in her maiden match.

The Indian striker cited her exposure with the junior hockey team as the reason behind her memorable senior team debut. Sangita said:

"I feel these outings with the junior team gave me a lot of confidence. The junior team also follows a similar structure to the senior side so it was not too hard for me to adapt to their game. But I feel there is still a lot of hard work that I need to put in to make a mark in the senior team and find a regular place."

Sangita Kumari's early opportunity in the junior team

Sangita first came into the foreground during the 2016 Girls U-18 Asia Cup, where the team bagged a bronze medal. She played a vital part during the campaign, scoring eight goals to help her team to a podium finish.

She was also a part of the Jharkhand Hockey team which won the 9th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship 2019 (A Div).

Sangita's incredible conduct and efficiency on the field got her a call-up for the Indian junior women's side. Ever since, she has been part of as many as six international tournaments for the junior team that has done extremely well over the last few years.

The Jharkhand striker believes her senior debut is just the beginning of everything great waiting to happen in her career ahead.

"I was very excited and also nervous making my senior India debut but I think what helped me was the exposure I had received in the junior India team over the past few years. Also, training with the senior group has been a completely different experience. I have learnt a lot over these past few months and I feel this is only the beginning for me."

Also read: Hockey India announces India ‘A’ men’s & women’s core probable, Sardar Singh and Deepak Thakur turn coaches

Edited by Steffi