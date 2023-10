Japan vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – October 31, 2023

India and Japan will go toe-to-toe in their respective fourth match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 31. The game will begin at 08:30 pm IST.

India have notched up three wins in three matches, including a 2-1 win over China in their previous game. Earlier they defeated Thailand 7-1 and Malaysia 5-0, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan also have three wins under their belt, defeating Thailand 4-0 in their previous game. Earlier Japan defeated Malaysia 3-0 and Korea 4-0, respectively.

It is expected to be an exciting contest as both teams will look to take their winning bandwagon forward with another victory here.

Japan vs India Match Details

Match Details: Japan vs India, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 31, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

Japan vs India Squads

Japan

Nagai Yuri, Nakamura Eika, Suzuki Miyu, Nagai Hazuki, Tanaka Akio, Oikawa Shihori, Toriyama Mai, Fujibayashi Chiko, Kozuka Miki, Kobayakawa Shiho, Nakagomi Akari, Urata Kana, Hasegawa Miyu, Omoto Sakurako, Shimada Amiru, Kobayashi Aimi, Kawai Jyunon, and Ogawa Rika

India

Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Savita, Sonika, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Neha, Jyoti, and Vandana Katariya

Japan vs India Probable XI

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Chiko Fujibayashi, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa, Kana Urata, Sakurako Omoto, and Rika Ogawa

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Savita, Monika, Sonika, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Salima Tete, and Deepika

JPN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eika Nakamura, Jyoti, Deep Ekka, Shihori Oikawa, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Mai Toriyama, Chiko Fujibayashi, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Yuri Nagai

Captain: Salima Tete, Vice-Captain: Chiko Fujibayashi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eika Nakamura, Udita, Deep Ekka, Miyu Suzuki, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Hazuki Nagai, Chiko Fujibayashi, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Yuri Nagai

Captain: Yuri Nagai, Vice-Captain: Monika Malik