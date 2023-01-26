JPN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 26th, 2023

Japan will take on India in a classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 22.

Japan had a horrible outing at the Hockey World Cup as they were knocked out of the competition without winning a single game. They finished bottom of the Pool B points table with a goal difference of -10.

India, on the other hand, had a shocking end to their World Cup hopes as they lost 5-4 against New Zealand in the penalty shoot-out. Both teams played really well throughout the game as the match ended in a 3-3 tie after the full-time whistle.

However, the hosts failed to make it count in the penalty shoot-out as they got knocked out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Japan vs India

Date & Time: January 26, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Japan

Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda, Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa.

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.

Probable Playing XI

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Seren Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Takuma Niwa, Ryoma Ooka.

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

JPN vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Masaki Ohashi, Ken Nagayoshi, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Taiki Takade.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Amit Rohidas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Masaki Ohashi, Reiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.

Captain: Varun Kumar, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

