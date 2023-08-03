KOR vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Hero Asian Champions Trophy match – August 3

The inaugural match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is all set to be played between Korea and Japan. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will play host to the exciting game on Thursday, August 3.

Korea won the previous edition of the tournament in 2021 as they secured a hard-fought victory over Japan in a penalty shootout in the final. The defending champions will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their opening fixture.

Japan, on the other hand, will also be hoping for a winning start to the tournament and to avenge their loss in the title clash in 2021, as they gear up for their first game against Korea.

Match Details

Match: Korea vs Japan, Match 1, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Korea

Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Jihun Yang, Hyeon Hong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Juyoung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Dain Son, Jinkyeong Kim, Park Cheoleon, Junwoo Jeong, Namyong Lee, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, and Junghoo Kim

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Takumi Kitagawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Yoshiki Kirishita, Raiki Fujishima, Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe, Yuma Nagai, and Ooka Ryoma

Probable Playing XI

Korea

Jaehan Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Jihun Yang, Hyeon Hong Kim, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Junwoo Jeong, Namyong Lee, and Taeil Hwang

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Raiki Fujishima, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Kentaro Fukuda, and Ryosei Kato

KOR vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Kentaro Fukuda, Namyong Lee, and Taeil Hwang

Captain: Seunghoon Lee, Vice-Captain: Kaito Tanaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Ryosei Kato, and Taeil Hwang

Captain: Manabu Yamashita, Vice-Captain: Manjae Jung