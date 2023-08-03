KOR vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 4, 2023

The third match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will see Korea lock horns with Pakistan. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting contest on Friday, August 4.

The defending champions Korea started their campaign on a high as they secured a comfortable 2-1 victory over Japan in their opening fixture. The Korean team will now turn their attention to Pakistan as they gear up for their next game of the tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to the tournament as they suffered a humiliating 3-1 loss against Malaysia in their opening fixture of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. They will be looking to make a strong comeback as they are up against the defending champions in their next game.

Match Details

Match: Korea vs Pakistan, Match 4, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023, at 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Korea

Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Jihun Yang, Hyeon Hong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Juyoung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Dain Son, Jinkyeong Kim, Park Cheoleon, Junwoo Jeong, Namyong Lee, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, and Junghoo Kim.

Pakistan

Ishtiaq Abdullah, Akmal Hussain, Khan Rooman, Aqeel Ahmed, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Khan, Ammad Muhammad, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Afraz, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Shahid Abdul, Murtaza Muhammad, Zikriya Hayat, Abdullah Muhammad, Usama Bashir, Arshad Liaqat, and Abdul Rahman.

Probable Playing XI

Korea

Jonghyun Jang, Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Cheon Ji Woo, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, and Hyeong Jin Kim.

Pakistan

Umar Bhutta, Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Muhammad Khan, and Afraz.

KOR vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Muhammad Khan, Ahtisham Aslam, Umar Bhutta, Afraz, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Muhammad Abdullah, and Sunghyun Kim.

Captain: Jonghyun Jang, Vice-Captain: Muhammad Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Seunghoon Lee, Muhammad Khan, Ahtisham Aslam, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Shahid, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Muhammad Abdullah, and Cheon Ji Woo.

Captain: Umar Bhutta, Vice-Captain: Manjae Jung

