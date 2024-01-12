Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is poised to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, Spain, starting on Saturday, January 13. A total of eight teams will take part in the qualification campaign, with four teams divided into two pools. Another eight teams will lock horns in the Muscat qualifier from Monday, January 15.

Pool A consists of Belgium, Ireland, Japan, and Ukraine, while Pool B features Spain, Korea, Austria, and Egypt. Belgium, the Olympic champions, will start the competition as strong favorites in Pool A. Japan, on the other hand, are the sole representative from Asia in the Pool.

Speaking about Pool B, Korea and Spain are ranked within the top 10 FIH Hockey World Rankings, making them the top contenders to make it big from this particular pool. However, Egypt and Austria present formidable challenges after displaying impressive hockey on their way to the Qualifiers.

The top two sides from each group at the end of the group phase will move to the semi-finals. The finalists and the third-place playoff winner will secure their places in the Paris 2024 Olympics, from July 26 to August 11.

Notably, the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and India have already qualified for the mega event by clinching gold at their respective continental qualifiers. France will make direct entry as hosts.

These teams will be joined by the six sides finishing in the Qualifiers in Valencia (Jan 13 to 21) and Muscat (Jan 15 to 21).

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, January 13

Match 1 - Spain vs Australia, 6:30 PM

Match 2 - Korea vs Egypt, 8:45 PM

Sunday, January 14

Match 3 - Korea vs Spain, 6:30 PM

Match 4 - Austria vs Egypt, 8:45 PM

Match 5 - Belgium vs Japan, 11:00 PM

Monday, January 15

Match 6 - Ireland vs Ukraine, 1:15 AM

Match 7 - Japan vs Ukraine, 9:30 PM

Match 8 - Ireland vs Belgium, 11:45 PM

Wednesday, January 17

Match 9 - Spain vs Egypt, 4:30 PM

Match 10 - Austria vs Korea, 6:45 PM

Match 11 - Belgium vs Ukraine, 9:30 PM

Match 12 - Japan vs Ireland, 11:45 PM

Friday, January 19

5/8 playoff, 2:30 PM

First Semi-Final, 5:00 PM

Second Semi-Final, 8:00 PM

5/8 playoff, 10:30 PM

Sunday, January 21

7/8 playoff, 2:30 PM

5/6 playoff, 5:00 PM

3/4 playoff, 8:00 PM

Final, 10:30 PM

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Watch.Hockey will livestream all the matches of the campaign across the globe without any geo-blocking. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Full Squads

Austria

Losonci Fülöp, Kaltenböck Peter, Fröhlich Daniel, Wellan Nikolas, Mimmler Tobias, Winkler Josef, Stanzl Benjamin, Soldat Christoph, Scholz Maximilian, Frey Moritz, Meisel Maximilian, Kelner Maximilian, Lindengrun Franz, Kölbl Benjamin, Unterkircher Fabian, Thörnblom Leon, Valas Bastian, Kern Oliver, Nyckowiak Mateusz, Szymczyk Mateusz, Kastner Jakob, Rusnjak Clemens, Rizzi Laurenzo, Head Coach: Rösch Robin.

Belgium

Van Doren Loic, Stockbroekx Thibeau, Van Doren Arthur, Dohmen John-John, Van Aubel Florent, Boccard Gauthier, Hendrickx Alexander, Denayer Felix, Ghislain William, Vanasch Vincent, De Sloover Arthur, Luypaert Loïck, Wegnez Victor, Boon Tom, Van Oost Maxime, Onana Nelson, Van Dessel Arno, Cosyns Tanguy, Head Coach: Van Den Heuvel Michel.

Egypt

Gamal Mohamed, Edris Mohamed, Mansour Mostafa, Esmat Zeiad, Mohsen Ahmed, Ragab Mostafa, Sayed Amr, Said Ashraf, Elnaggar Ahmed, Ragab Mohamed, Mamdouh Mahmoud, Atef Karim, Tarek Moustafa, Hussin Mahmoud, Nasr Mohamed, Metwalli Walid, Elganaini Ahmed, Ghobran Hossam, Ali Mohamed, Ragab Hossameldin, Hemid Mohamed, Head Coach: Tahir Zaman.

Ireland

Harte David, Carr Jamie, Madeley Luke, Cross Tim, Mckee John, Nelson Matthew, Walsh Daragh, Marshall Kyle, O'donoghue Shane, Murray Sean, Mckibbin Peter, Duncan Jeremy, Robson Michael, Walker Benjamin, Lynch Jonathan, Cole Lee, Hyland Sam, Page Nicholas, Head Coach: Tumilty Mark.

Japan

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Yamashita Manabu, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Ozawa Ryo, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Mitani Genki, Tanaka Kaito, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawabe Kosei, Oba Yosei, Kitagawa Takumi, Yoshikawa Takashi, Head Coach: Takahashi Akira.

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Lee Nam Yong, Jung Manjae, Son Dain, Kim Junghoo, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woocheon, Park Cheoleon, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Yang Jihun, Head Coach: Shin Seok Kyo.

Spain

Capellades Jan, Alonso Alejandro, Zorita Enrique, Alvarez Ignacio, Gispert Xavier, Gonzalez Enrique, Recasens Marc, Iglesias Alvaro, Basterra José, Bozal Oriol, Reyne Marc, Tarres Joan, Miralles Marc, Bonastre Jordi, Revilla Rafael, Cunill Pepe, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Cunill Pau, Rafi Adrian, Barutell Xavier, Vizcaino Marc, Rodriguez Ignacio, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Curiel Cesar, Bozal Aleix, Alvarez Nicolas, Clapes Gerard, Sanz Antonio, Rafi Andreas, Abajo Ignacio, Amat Pere, Rodriguez Manuel, Quijano Gonzalo, Cabre Verdiell Pol, Calzado Luis, Font Bruno, Cobos Ignacio, Lacalle Borja, Portugal Alvaro, Vilallonga Rafael, Head Coach: Caldas Max.

Ukraine

Bludov Roman, Hrubyi Dmytro, Paziuk Viacheslav, Yasinskyi Mykhailo, Luppa Dmytro, Kaplinskyi Volodymyr, Moroz Iurii, Popov Oleksii, Shevchuk Vitalii, Onofriiuk Maksym, Kovalenko Bohdan, Zhmereniuk Volodymyr, Koshelenko Andrii, Solomianyi Oleksandr, Boiko Oleksandr, Kostechko Volodymyr, Yasinskyi Oleksandr, Tovstolytkin Bohdan, Head Coach: Mazur Pavlo.