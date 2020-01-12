Men's FIH Pro League 2020: Full schedule of Indian hockey team

Indian Hockey Team

The Indian men's hockey team will participate in the FIH Pro Hockey League 2020 ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After giving the tournament a miss last year, the Indian team is one of the nine teams to play in the second edition. India decided to join the contest after receiving an invitation from the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) due to the withdrawal of Pakistan.

The nine-nation tournament is all set to commence from the 18th of January and will go on till the 28th of June. Similar to the round-robin format of the previous edition, in the year 2020, a team will host their opponents twice within a couple of days. India will begin its campaign against the Netherlands on the 18th of January at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India will then host Belgium and Australia at the same venue in February. They will then start their away matches, beginning with Berlin and London in April and May respectively. Coming back home, India is scheduled to host New Zealand and then fly to Argentina and then to Spain to end their matches.

Here is the full Pro Hockey League 2020 schedule for India:

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

18th January 2020

07:00 PM - India vs Netherlands

19th January 2020

05:00 PM - India vs Netherlands

08th February 2020

05:00 PM - India vs Belgium

09th February 2020

05:00 PM - India vs Belgium

21st February 2020

07:00 PM - India vs Australia

22nd February 2020

07:00 PM - India vs Australia

Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin

25th April 2020

09:00 PM - India vs Germany

26th April 2020

07:00 PM - India vs Germany

Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

02nd May 2020

06:30 PM - India vs Great Britain

03rd May 2020

06:30 PM - India vs Great Britain

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

23rd May 2020

07:00 PM - India vs New Zealand

24th May 2020

07:00 PM - India vs New Zealand

Club Natación y Gimnasia, San Miguel de Tucumán

05th June 2020

01:30 AM - India vs Argentina

06th June 2020

01:30 AM - India vs Argentina

Estadio Betero, Valencia

13th June 2020

04:00 PM - India vs Spain

14th June 2020

04:00 PM - India vs Spain