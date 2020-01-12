Men's FIH Pro League 2020: Full schedule of Indian hockey team
Jan 12, 2020 IST
The Indian men's hockey team will participate in the FIH Pro Hockey League 2020 ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After giving the tournament a miss last year, the Indian team is one of the nine teams to play in the second edition. India decided to join the contest after receiving an invitation from the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) due to the withdrawal of Pakistan.
The nine-nation tournament is all set to commence from the 18th of January and will go on till the 28th of June. Similar to the round-robin format of the previous edition, in the year 2020, a team will host their opponents twice within a couple of days. India will begin its campaign against the Netherlands on the 18th of January at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India will then host Belgium and Australia at the same venue in February. They will then start their away matches, beginning with Berlin and London in April and May respectively. Coming back home, India is scheduled to host New Zealand and then fly to Argentina and then to Spain to end their matches.
Here is the full Pro Hockey League 2020 schedule for India:
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
18th January 2020
07:00 PM - India vs Netherlands
19th January 2020
05:00 PM - India vs Netherlands
08th February 2020
05:00 PM - India vs Belgium
09th February 2020
05:00 PM - India vs Belgium
21st February 2020
07:00 PM - India vs Australia
22nd February 2020
07:00 PM - India vs Australia
Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
25th April 2020
09:00 PM - India vs Germany
26th April 2020
07:00 PM - India vs Germany
Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
02nd May 2020
06:30 PM - India vs Great Britain
03rd May 2020
06:30 PM - India vs Great Britain
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
23rd May 2020
07:00 PM - India vs New Zealand
24th May 2020
07:00 PM - India vs New Zealand
Club Natación y Gimnasia, San Miguel de Tucumán
05th June 2020
01:30 AM - India vs Argentina
06th June 2020
01:30 AM - India vs Argentina
Estadio Betero, Valencia
13th June 2020
04:00 PM - India vs Spain
14th June 2020
04:00 PM - India vs Spain