Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full schedule, match timings IST and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place across six cities between December 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

Nine teams are competing in the tournament - the United States, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain.

The first leg of the competition took place at the Santiago del Estero in Argentina between December 7 and 12. Meanwhile, the India leg of the competition will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Bhubaneswar leg commenced on February 10 and will conclude on February 16, while the Rourkela leg is slated to be held from February 19 to 25.

Another set of matches will take place in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, from February 15 to 20 between hosts Argentina, Belgium, and Germany. The league will once again resume on May 22 in Belgium.

Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (December 7-12 2023)

Thursday, December 7

Argentina vs Great Britain, 6:00 AM

Friday, December 8

Great Britain vs Netherlands, 6:00 AM

Saturday, December 9

Argentina vs Netherlands, 6:00 AM

Sunday, December 10

Argentina vs Great Britain, 6:00 AM

Tuesday, December 12

Argentina vs Netherlands, 6:00 AM

Bhubaneswar, India (February 10-16 2024)

Saturday, February 10

Ireland vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

India vs Spain, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 11

Spain vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, February 13

Australia vs Ireland, 5:30 PM

Netherlands vs Spain, 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 15

Spain vs Ireland, 5:30 PM

India vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Friday, February 16

Netherlands vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs Ireland, 7:30 PM

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (February 15-20)

Thursday, February 15

Argentina vs Belgium, 3:30 AM

Friday, February 16

Belgium vs Germany, 3:30 AM

Saturday, February 17

Argentina vs Germany, 3:30 AM

Sunday, February 18

Argentina vs Belgium, 3:30 AM

Monday, February 19

Germany vs Belgium, 3:30 AM

Tuesday, February 20

Argentina vs Germany, 3:30 AM

Rourkela, India (February 19-25)

Monday, February 19

Ireland vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

India vs Spain, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 21

Spain vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 22

Ireland vs Australia, 5:30 PM

Netherlands vs Spain, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 24

Spain vs Ireland, 5:30 PM

India vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 25

Australia vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

India vs Ireland, 7:30 PM

Antwerp, Belgium (May 22 - June 3)

Wednesday, May 22

India vs Argentina, 6:00 PM

Belgium vs Ireland, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 23

Argentina vs Ireland, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 24

Belgium vs India, 12:30 AM

Saturday, May 25

Belgium vs India, 7:45 PM

Ireland vs Argentina, 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Belgium vs Ireland, 7:45 PM

Argentina vs India, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Spain vs Argentina, 5:30 PM

Belgium vs Australia, 8:30 PM

Thursday, May 30

Australia vs Argentina, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 31

Belgium vs Spain, 12:45 AM

Saturday, June 1

Belgium vs Spain, 5:30 PM

Argentina vs Australia, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 2

Belgium vs Australia, 7:45 PM

Monday, June 3

Spain vs Argentina, 12:15 AM

London, England (June 1 - 12)

Saturday, June 1

Germany vs India, 2:30 PM

United Kingdom vs Ireland, 4:45 PM

Sunday, June 2

Ireland vs Germany, 2:30 PM

United Kingdom vs India, 4:45 PM

Wednesday, June 5

United Kingdom vs Spain, 5:45 PM

Ireland vs Germany, 10:15 PM

Thursday, June 6

Germany vs Spain, 6:45 PM

Friday, June 7

United Kingdom vs Ireland, 12:30 AM

Saturday, June 8

United Kingdom vs Australia, 7:00 PM

India vs Germany, 9:45 PM

Sunday, June 9

United Kingdom vs India, 7:00 PM

Australia vs Germany, 9:45 PM

Tuesday, June 11

United Kingdom vs Spain, 3:30 PM

Germany vs Australia, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Germany vs Spain, 4:30 PM

United Kingdom vs Australia, 10:15 PM

Utrecht, Netherlands (June 23-25)

Sunday, June 23

United Kingdom vs Belgium, 5:00 PM

Netherlands vs Germany, 7:30 PM

Monday, June 24

Germany vs Spain, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Belgium, 11:30 PM

Amsterdam, Netherlands ( June 27-30)

Thursday, June 27

United Kingdom vs Belgium, 8:00 PM

Netherlands vs Germany, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 28

Germany vs United Kingdom, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 30

Netherlands vs Belgium, 6:30 PM

Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Telecast and live-streaming details

The Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, fans in India can catch the live action of all matches only on the Sports18 Network.