ML vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Hero Asian Champions Trophy match – August 3, 2023

Malaysia will square off against Pakistan in the second match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. This match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (August 3).

Malaysia made their last appearance in 2018, where they finished third in the tournament. However, the team failed to qualify for the competition in 2021. The team will be looking for a positive start with a win in their opening fixture.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a disappointing campaign in 2021 as they failed to reach the finals of the tournament. The team finished fourth after losing to India 4-3 in a hard fought game. The team will be hoping to reach the finals in this edition of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Pakistan, Match 2, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 3, 2023, at 6:15 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azrai Abu, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar, Khaliq Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Muhammad Mohd, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari

Pakistan

Ishtiaq Abdullah, Akmal Hussain, Khan Rooman, Aqeel Ahmed, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Khan, Ammad Muhammad, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Afraz, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Shahid Abdul, Murtaza Muhammad, Zikriya Hayat, Abdullah Muhammad, Usama Bashir, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rahman

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Faizal Saari, Ramadan Rosli, Firhan Ashari

Pakistan

Ishtiaq Abdullah, Khan Rooman, Aqeel Ahmed, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Khan, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Afraz, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdullah Muhammad, Usama Bashir

ML vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Khan Rooman, Aqeel Ahmed, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Abdullah Muhammad, Faizal Saari

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Umar Bhutta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Shello Silverius, Khan Rooman, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Afraz, Usama Bashir, Faizal Saari

Captain: Khan Rooman, Vice-Captain: Marhan Jalil