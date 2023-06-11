NED vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 12, 2023

Netherlands (NED) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the 48th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will play host to this exciting clash on Monday, June 12.

Netherlands have made full use of their home conditions as they have lost just once in their previous three games, including an impressive 3-2 victory against the table-toppers India. The hosts will be looking to end their home leg on a high as they currently stand eighth in the points table with 11 points and a goal difference of -2.

Australia, on the other hand, had a perfect start to the leg as they thrashed the hosts in front of their home crowd with a massive 7-2 margin. With five wins and five losses, the team will be looking to continue their dominating run in the tournament as they are currently placed third in the points table. They currently have 19 points and a goal difference of +7.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Australia, Match 48, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 12, 2023, at 11:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Derk Meijer, Pirmin Blaak, Hidde Brink, Maurits Visser, Jeroen Kerkmeer, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Lars Balk, Joep de Mol, Sheldon Schouten, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Bram van Battum, Menno Boeren, Olivier Hortensius, Boris Burkhardt, Duco Telgenkamp, Steijn van Heijningen, Jorrit Croon, Tijmen Reyenga, Koen Bijen, Dennis Warmerdam, Jasper Tukkers, Guus Jansen, Luke Dommershuijzen, Severiano van Ass, Derck de Vilder, Tjep Hoedemakers, Terrance Pieters, Miles Bukkens, Max de Bie, David Huussen, Tim Swaen, Jasper Brinkman, Lucas Veen, Timo Boers, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Floris Middendorp, Silas Lageman, Casper van Der, Jair van der Horst, Jelle Galema, Boris Aardenburg

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, James Collins, Benjamin Rennie, Joshua Beltz, Ashleigh Thomas, Mitchell Nicholson, Hayden Beltz, Craig Marais, Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Dylan Martin, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Ben Staines, Anand Gupte, Davis Atkin, Flynn Ogilvie, Damon Steffens, Tom Wickham, Samuel Gray, Jack Holland, Andrew Charter, Corey Weyer, Joshua Simmonds, Christian Starkie, Joel Rintala, Fred Gray, Jed Snowden, Daine Richards, Tom Harvie, Connar, Ehren Hazell, Daniel Beale.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Derk Meijer, Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen, Joep de Mol, Tijmen Reyenga, Justen Blok, Jair van der Horst, Boris Burkhardt, Jasper Tukkers, Sheldon Schouten

Australia

Andrew Charter, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Jake Harvie, Matt Dawson, Nathan Ephraums, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Ky Willott, Daniel Beale, Jeremy Hayward

NED vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Derk Meijer, Eddie Ockenden, Jeremy Hayward, Justen Blok, Boris Burkhardt, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen, Thijs van Dam, Nathan Ephraums

Captain: Eddie Ockenden, Vice-Captain: Boris Burkhardt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Derk Meijer, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Justen Blok, Duco Telgenkamp, Lachlan Sharp, Aran Zalewski, Tjep Hoedemakers, Tijmen Reyenga, Thijs van Dam, Nathan Ephraums

Captain: Lachlan Sharp, Vice-Captain: Tjep Hoedemakers

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's NED vs AUS Dream11 contest? Lachlan Sharp Boris Burkhardt 0 votes