NED vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 9, 2023

Netherlands (NED) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the 45th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands is all set to host this clash on Friday, June 9.

Netherlands started their home leg on a positive note, thrashing India 4-1 in their opening fixture. The hosts will be looking to continue their fine form in the tournament as they are currently placed eighth in the points table with eight points and a goal difference of +2, having lost just one of their five games so far.

Australia, on the other hand, had a great finish to the previous leg as they won three consecutive games, including a 4-2 win against hosts New Zealand in the final game of the leg. With four wins and five losses, they are currently placed fourth in the points table with 16 points and a goal difference of +2.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Australia, Match 45, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 9, 2023, at 11:10 pm IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Derk Meijer, Pirmin Blaak, Hidde Brink, Maurits Visser, Jeroen Kerkmeer, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Lars Balk, Joep de Mol, Sheldon Schouten, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Bram van Battum, Menno Boeren, Olivier Hortensius, Boris Burkhardt, Duco Telgenkamp, Steijn van Heijningen, Jorrit Croon, Tijmen Reyenga, Koen Bijen, Dennis Warmerdam, Jasper Tukkers, Guus Jansen, Luke Dommershuijzen, Severiano van Ass, Derck de Vilder, Tjep Hoedemakers, Terrance Pieters, Miles Bukkens, Max de Bie, David Huussen, Tim Swaen, Jasper Brinkman, Lucas Veen, Timo Boers, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Floris Middendorp, Silas Lageman, Casper van Der, Jair van der Horst, Jelle Galema, Boris Aardenburg

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, James Collins, Benjamin Rennie, Joshua Beltz, Ashleigh Thomas, Mitchell Nicholson, Hayden Beltz, Craig Marais, Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Dylan Martin, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Ben Staines, Anand Gupte, Davis Atkin, Flynn Ogilvie, Damon Steffens, Tom Wickham, Samuel Gray, Jack Holland, Andrew Charter, Corey Weyer, Joshua Simmonds, Christian Starkie, Joel Rintala, Fred Gray, Jed Snowden, Daine Richards, Tom Harvie, Connar, Ehren Hazell, Daniel Beale.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Joep de Mol, Steijn van Heijningen, Tijmen Reyenga, Justen Blok, Boris Burkhardt, Sheldon Schouten, Floris Middendorp

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Joshua Beltz, Tim Howard, Daniel Beale, Aran Zalewski, Eddie Ockenden, Craig Marais, Joel Rintala, Jack Welch, Hayden Beltz

NED vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pirmin Blaak, Tim Howard, Eddie Ockenden, Boris Burkhardt, Duco Telgenkamp, Koen Bijen, Aran Zalewski, Pepijn Reyenga, Thijs van Dam, Jack Welch, Joel Rintala

Captain: Tim Howard, Vice-Captain: Boris Burkhardt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pirmin Blaak, Tim Howard, Eddie Ockenden, Boris Burkhardt, Duco Telgenkamp, Koen Bijen, Aran Zalewski, Max de Bie, Thijs van Dam, Jack Welch, Joel Rintala

Captain: Duco Telgenkamp, Vice-Captain: Joel Rintala

