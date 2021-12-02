11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 in Pune from December 11

The 11th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 will begin on December 11, 2021. Post India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze-medal winning performance, the twin-township of Pimpri-Chinchwad, situated in Pune, is set to witness top hockey action.

30 registered state member units of Hockey India will lock horns for championship honors. It will take place at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Nehrunagar, Pimpri.

The 10-day event will be conducted by Hockey Maharashtra and co-hosted by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri Chinchwad Police. This will conclude with the final slated for December 21.

This time around, the Nationals will follow a new format as decided by the national body. According to this format, only state units will be seen in action.

Institutional hockey teams will not be allowed to play

Earlier, institution units were also part of the event, which was played as one combined championship. Later on the format was changed to a two-tier - Division A and Division-B format.

Krishna Prakash, IPS, Chairman Organizing Committee and Associate Vice President Hockey Maharashtra, thanked the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for their help.

“It’s an honor for me to take on the responsibility of doing my bit for a sport that has brought a smile to the millions for its exploits over the years. Being a sportsperson, the position that Hockey Maharashtra entrusted upon me was grabbed with open hands to be associated with a sport that has a golden history in India. On behalf of Hockey Maharashtra, I thank the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the prompt action. Likewise, I thank my entire police force for always standing by me,” said Krishna Prakash.

He said the aim of the organizers was to make the tournament one of the best the Pune has ever witnessed. He added:

“A special mention to all our affiliate partners who have agreed to lend their support in making this event a spectacle. Our aim is to make this tournament one of the finest the city has witnessed. I appeal to the citizens to come in numbers to action from the best across India unfold.”

Meanwhile, the corporation on its part has spruced up the hockey stadium in a bid to provide the best for the best descending for the competition.

Rajesh Patil, IAS, Patron Organizing Committee and Commissioner Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Maharashtra, said it was a pleasure to host such a big tournament.

“It’s a privilege to host the blue-ribbon tournament. Over the years, senior nationals have been the proving grounds for many stars who have gone on to represent and make India proud at various levels. On PCMC’s part we have left no stone unturned in making the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium a facility that matches the best in India. When PCMC was approached to partner by hosting the Championship, we decided to go ahead with the objective of showcasing our facilities and encouraging the sport,” said Rajesh Patil.

The stadium has undergone a major overhaul. This includes a serene FIH approved blue field and improvised infrastructure adhering to international norms.

“We undertook the task with the aim of leaving a legacy that can further be developed into world class facilities over the years,” added Rajesh Patil.

For Hockey Maharashtra, this will be the 10th time that they will be hosting any national championship. Among the many hosted so far, the 2021 edition of the Senior Men’s National Championship will be the third ever. Earlier, Pune hosted the 3rd and 5th editions back in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Manish Anand, Vice President Hockey Maharashtra, said:

“Hockey Maharashtra has always been ready to host National-level competitions. The interest from hockey-loving people has been profound which gives us the motivation and encouragement to host the best.”

The Championship will be played on a league cum knockout basis. The 30 participating teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each, of which two groups - Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ - comprise three teams each. Group toppers will advance to the knockout round, which incidentally is the quarterfinals.

10-day Championship will be witnessed over 50 matches

Manoj Bhore, Honorary Secretary and Organizing Secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, said the Nationals will be better this time around owing to the new format HI has adopted.

“For sure, competition will be on an even keel owing to only states participating. Hockey Maharashtra is proud to have hosted 10 National tournaments over the last decade, an achievement that the association is proud of. In fact, the last time that PCMC hosted the Senior Nationals was in 2013. Two grounds including the other being the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge-Balewadi hosted the Nationals,” said Manoj Bhore.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other partners in the tournament include ABTP - Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (Sports Medical Partners) and Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune (Medical Partner). Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Limited (Security Partners) and BVG (Housekeeping Partners) are also supporting the mega event.

Edited by Aditya Singh