5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Spain, Match 1

The Indian Men's Hockey Team was up against Spain in the season opener of the 5 Nations Tournaments 2023 men's hockey event on Friday (December 15). They are competing in the tournament alongside Belgium, France, and Germany.

Spain occupies the top position in the 5 Nations Tournaments Valencia 2023 points table, having won their season opener against India. They have three points from one match and a goal difference of one.

India, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the 5 Nations Tournaments Valencia 2023 points table as they failed to defeat hosts Spain. They didn't have the best start to the tournament but will now look to win their upcoming matches and climb up the ladder.

Meanwhile, Belgium, France and Germany are in the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

ALSO READ | 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Full schedule, India women's hockey squad, match timings and live streaming details

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Spain beat India 1-0

The men's event at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 started with hosts Spain defeating India 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the second quarter and proved to be enough for Spain as they started their campaign with a bang.

France, Germany and Belgium are yet to play a match at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. The former side will take on Germany in their season opener on Saturday, December 16. Meanwhile, Belgium will open their season against the losing side India in the second match of the day on Saturday, December 16.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Fixtures (December 16)

Here is the schedule for the Men's Hockey matches on Day 2 of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 (Timings in IST):

Saturday, December 16

France vs Germany - 5:45 p.m.

India vs Belgium - 8:00 p.m.

