Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh wants his team to reduce conceding penalty corners when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday, August 9, in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.

India edged past South Korea 3-2 on Monday to continue their unbeaten run in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue have scored 16 goals in four matches while conceding five. The three of those have come through penalty corners for the opposition.

While heaping praise on their attacking game after the match against South Korea, Harmanpreet addressed the need to be vigilant in the defense. The skipper told news agency PTI:

"We have been scoring goals both through the field and PCs. Also, ball possession was quite good, especially during the closing stages of the game.

"We still need to work defensively and not give away silly PCs. We need to tackle better inside and do most of the tackling outside the box."

India and Pakistan have played some riveting matches in the past, however, the latter will be under pressure with a semi-final spot at stake.

If Pakistan manages to win or draw against India then they will confirm their place in the last four stage. However, a loss will dent their chances if Japan beat the Republic of China in their final match.

Speaking on the gameplan against Pakistan in their final group game, Harmanpreet stated:

"It would definitely be a high-intensity tie. We need to be smart and focus on our actual gameplan and our responsibilities. We will stick to our original structure and try to finish better."

🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

9th August 2023, 8:30 PM IST

🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium
9th August 2023, 8:30 PM IST

"It's a hindrance for every team in the event" - Craig Fulton on playing for consecutive days

India have twice played matches on consecutive days. They kicked off their tournament with a comprehensive 7-2 win against China but were held by Japan 1-1 on the following day.

A day after thrashing Malaysia 5-0 on Sunday (August 6), India pipped South Korea to book their slot in the semis. The additional pressure on playing on successive days has seen a slight dip in performance.

Responding to the challenge of playing on consecutive days, Indian men's team hockey coach Craig Fulton said that is something every team has been struggling with in this tournament.

The head coach said:

"It's a hindrance for every team in the event, because if you check the scores of the team playing the next day, they have mostly been draws. Today (Monday) was a bit different, but yes, consecutive games are a bit harder to play."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in what is expected to be another pulsating clash at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.