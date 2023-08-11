Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India defeat Japan 5-0 to meet Malaysia in the final

India defeated Japan in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. The host will meet Malaysia in the final of the tournament.

India and Japan kept things tight in the first quarter of the match. Akashdeep Singh helped India to go 1-0 in the 19th minute when he deflected Sumit's pass to the goal.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh extended the lead in the 23rd minute with a drag-flick. Mandeep Singh then helped India to go 3-0 up in the first half. In the 39th minute of the match, Sumit produced the goal of the day, when he lifted a tomahawk into the roof of the net. Manpreet Singh, who passed him the ball, bowed to him after Sumit scored.

In the final moments of the game, Karthi scored the fifth goal for India, much to the delight of his home fans. Ultimately, the contest ended with a scoreline of 5-0 in favor of the Indian team.

Pakistan finish in the 5th spot in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Pakistan defeated China in the 5/6 place play-offs on Friday. The Men in Green dominated right from the start with Ammad Muhammad scoring in the 10th minute of the match, followed by consecutive goals by Mohammad Khan. Shahid Abdul extended the lead in the 15th minute of the match.

China's only goal came in the 35th minute, courtesy of Benhai Chan. In the final moments of the match, Ammad Muhammad scored again, and Abdul Rana finished off with another goal, helping Pakistan end their campaign on a high with 6-1.

Malaysia knock defending champions Korea out with a 6-2 win in Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia produced a massive victory over South Korea and knocked out the defending champions by 6-2 in the 1st semi-final.

South Korea found the 1st goal in the 2nd minute of the match, thanks to WooCheon Ji. Abu Kamal Azrai immediately produced the equalizer in the 3rd minute. Malaysia's Najmi Jazlan and Korea's Jonghyun Jang also scored within the first quarter.

Malaysia dominated the match right from the 2nd quarter. Faizal Saari gave the lead in the 19th minute of the match, and Najmi Jazlan scored again to extend the lead in the 21st minute of the match.

Malaysia entered the final quarter with a 4-2 lead, and Shello Silverius scored twice to end the game by 6-2. South Korea had multiple chances, but they could not convert any of them. Malaysia's defense proved too good for the defending champions on Friday.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 results on August 11

India 5-0 Japan

Akashdeep Singh 19'

Harmanpreet Singh 23'

Mandeep Singh 30'

Sumit 39'

S Karthi 51'

Malaysia 6-2 South Korea

WooCheon Ji 2' (South Korea)

Abu Kamal Azrai 3' (Malaysia)

Najmi Jazlan 9', 21' (Malaysia)

Jonghyun Jang 14' (South Korea)

Faizal Saari 19' (Malaysia)

Shello Silverius 47', 48' (Malaysia)

Pakistan 6-1 China

Ammad Muhammad 10', 52' (Pakistan)

Mohammad Khan 11', 12' (Pakistan)

Shahid Abdul 15' (Pakistan)

Benhai Chen 35' (China)

Abdul Rana 55' (Pakistan)