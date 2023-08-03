Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India preview, schedule and squads

India, the three-time champions of the tournament and Asia’s top-ranked team, will participate in the Asian Champions Trophy as hosts. They are hosting the tournament for the first time and Chennai has got the chance to be the city to revive the sport in the South.

India are currently ranked World No. 4 and have gained a lot of respect and climbed up the ranks after their performance at the Tokyo Olympics. However, they had a disappointing turnout at the World Cup this year, finishing ninth.

Looking at the positives, India have played 16 games since the loss at the World Cup and have ensured victories in nine out of them, losing five and finishing two games in a draw.

Ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, India are coming off playing Torneo del Centenario 2023, Europe.

They produced fine performance while winning one, losing one and settling for two draws in four appearances. The Indian team is flying back directly to play their first game against China after a gap of just three days. This will be a test of the players in terms of adaptation to conditions. Nevertheless, the roster will be confident of performing well on home soil.

India’s positions at Asian Champions Trophy over the years

2011 – 1st

2012 – 2nd

2013 – 5th

2016 – 1st

2018 – 1st

2021 – 3rd

India’s schedule in the Asian Champions Trophy

Every team will play each of their opponents in the group stage games. Below is India’s schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

August 3

India vs China - 8.30 pm

August 4

India vs Japan - 8.30 pm

August 6

Malaysia vs India - 8.30 pm

August 7

South Korea vs India - 8.30 pm

August 9

India vs Pakistan - 8.30 pm

India’s squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C).

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi.

3 Indian Players to watch out for at the Asian Champions Trophy

#1 Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet has been named as the captain of the Indian hockey team. He has emerged as one of the top defenders in the world and his skills are prolific when it comes to scoring from the short corners. The drag-flick superstar was the top-scorer in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 with 18 goals. However, this will be a big test for Harmanpreet as a captain, ahead of the big tournaments.

#2 Vivek Sagar Prasad

Vivek is an excellent midfielder and has shown a variety of skills in the arena. He is the grandson of Major Dhyan Chand and possesses the talent he has inherited from his family. He is a great mover of the ball and sets it up very nicely for the strikers. His talent will be something to look forward to in this tournament.

#3 Mandeep Singh

A star in his own right, Mandeep is a penalty specialist and his experience is vital to the team’s success in this tournament. His tactics and passes play an important role in the course of the game and will be a key player in India’s contention to win the trophy.