Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Malaysia, final preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India and Malaysia will meet in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, August 12.

Three-time champions India emerged victorious in their last meeting against Malaysia, winning the game by 5-0. The hosts, who are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, will be aiming for a similar performance on Saturday as well.

Malaysia are entering the final after knocking out the defending champions South Korea by a 6-2 scoreline and defeating Japan 5-0 in the second semifinals.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Match Details: India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs Malaysia Head to Head

India and Malaysia have met 15 times since 2011. India has dominated Malaysia and has won 11 matches out of their 15 encounters. Malaysia has defeated India twice, while two matches ended in a draw. Before this tournament, India and Malaysia last met in Asia Cup 2022. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Matches Played: 15

India: 10

Malaysia: 2

Draw: 2

(Since 2011)

India vs Malaysia Squads

Malaysia

Muhammad Mohd, Amirul Azahar, H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari

India

Jugraj Singh, RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

India vs Malaysia Probable XI

Malaysia

Shello Silverius, H Othman, Razie Rahim, Kamal Azral Abu, Najib Hassan, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Najmi Jazlan.

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh.

India vs Malaysia Prediction

Malaysia will look to continue their impressive run in the Asian Champions Trophy, having reached the final for the first time. They finished in the third spot multiple times but failed to reach the summit clash in their previous five attempts.

India were the joint champions in the 2018 edition but made a semifinal exit in the last edition. The three-time champions will look to grab the trophy once again when they take on Malaysia. Harmanpreet Singh is expected to lead the Indian attack, while Shello Silverius and Firhan Ashari will hold the key for the finalist.

Match Prediction: India to win in the final against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

India v Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode