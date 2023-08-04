Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs China, Match 3

The opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai, witnessed three matches. The hosts India, Malaysia, and South Korea, emerged victorious on day 1.

In the first match, the defending champions South Korea played against Japan. The last year's runners-up opened the account in the sixth minute of the match, courtesy of Ryosei Kato. However, South Korea bounced back to score two goals later in the game to win the first match.

In the second match of the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy, Malaysia stunned three-time champions Pakistan by 3-1.

Pakistan seemed to struggle on the day, as they missed several opportunities to score. In the first half, Shahid Abdul missed out on two opportunities, and captain Muhammad Bhutta could not convert a penalty corner. Later, in the second half, the team breached through the defense multiple times but failed to get it past the Malaysia goalkeeper.

On the other hand, Malaysia's Faishan Ashari scored twice in three minutes right before the end of the first half. Silverious Shello made it into three goals later in the game. Pakistan's Abdul Rehman was the lone goal-scorer for the team as they went down 1-3 in the second match.

India faced China in the third match of the day and dominated the proceedings right from the start. The Indian captain scored twice early within ten minutes of the match to make it 2-0. Sukhjeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh joined the captain to take it 4-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Wenhui scored the 1st goal for China in the 18th minute, but Varun Kumar replied with another goal to make it 5-1. Jieshang Gao scored the second goal for China in the latter part of Q3. This is the first time, China has scored more than one goal against India. Both teams could not score in the final quarter as the score ended at 7-2 in favor of India.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 3

After a massive victory over China by 7-2, India tops the points table of the Asian Champions Trophy. Malaysia grabs the second spot after defeating Pakistan by 3-1. South Korea is in the third spot after a win over Japan.

Due to the goal difference, Japan grabs the fourth spot, followed by Pakistan and China. The top four teams will advance to the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.