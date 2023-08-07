Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs South Korea, Match 12

On day 4 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Malaysia got past Japan 3-1, Pakistan picked up their first win of the tournament, and India sealed the semi-final spot with a win over the defending champions South Korea.

Malaysia grabbed their semi-final spot after overcoming the Japan challenge in the first match on Monday, August 7. Malaysia bounced back to winning ways to end with 3-1 against last year's runners-up. Najmi Jazlan opened the account for Malaysia in the 13th minute of the match.

Azuan Hasan extended the lead in the 37th minute and in the dying moments of the match, Shello Silverius scored the 3rd goal for Malaysia. Japan's Takuma Niwa finally found the target to end with 3-1.

Pakistan grabbed their first win of the tournament as they defeated China by 2-1. They also knocked China out of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Muhammad Khan helped Pakistan open their account in the 20th minute of the match. In the early moments of the second half, China found the equalizer through the Penalty Corner, thanks to Jiesheng Gao. A few minutes later, Afraz gave Pakistan the lead with a reverse flick. The three-time champions moved fourth in the points table after the win.

India reached the semi-final with a massive win over the defending champions South Korea on Monday. The three-time champions produced an attacking display right from the start and found the first goal in the sixth minute of the match, courtesy of Nilakanta Sharma.

Kim Sunghyun produced the equalizer in the 12th minute. Later, Harmanpreet Singh converted the penalty corner to help India go 2-1. Both teams then defended well as they could not find another goal inside the first half. Mandeep Singh found the target in the early moments of the second half with a reverse flick to help India go 3-1.

In the initial phase of the fourth quarter, Korea won a series of penalty corners, but the Indian defense proved too good for the defending champions as they could not convert any of them.

However, in the 58th minute, Korea's Jihun Yang got his name on the scoresheet with a drag flick. Despite bringing in the goalkeeper to play with 11 field players, Korea could not find the equalizer as India won the match by 3-2.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 12

After the end of Match 12, India are at the top of the table with three wins from four matches. They have 10 points and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Malaysia is placed second with nine points and three wins from their four matches. South Korea stays in the third spot with one win and two draws to their name.

Pakistan, after clinching its first win of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, moves to the fourth spot with five points. Japan and China are in the fifth and sixth spot of the Asian Champions Trophy Points table respectively.