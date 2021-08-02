"Chak de India": Twitter salutes Indian women's hockey team as they qualify for first-ever Olympic semifinals

Indian Hockey came out on top once again, and this time it was the women's team that made history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic semifinals.
India went ahead in the 22nd minute of the match. Australia were determined to keep fighting and came close on several occasions to draw parity. However, a dogged Indian defense kept them at bay to snatch an unlikely win.
Here's more on what happened during the historic win for Team India.
India pulls off a stunning win against Australia
Just a day after the men's team's triumph, Indian hockey unlocked another great achievement as the women's team made it into their first-ever semifinals. The intent was on display from the first minute to the last. India worked tirelessly to protect their slender one-goal lead and script a historic win for the nation.
Gurjeet Kaur scored the only goal of the game. She scored the goal from the only penalty corner of the game for India. India scored early in the second quarter and rode numerous waves of pressure since to win the match.
The Australians were never going to bow out easily and made life difficult for India. However, the Rani Rampal-led side held on to their guns and won the match 1-0.
The Australian team had only conceded one goal coming into the quarterfinals. They were the favorites to win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, the Indians were determined to get the win and created a major upset today. They will now move into the semifinals to face Argentina there.
Fans react to India's historic win over Australia
Indian hockey fans have had the best 24 hours of the Olympics. After the men's team triumph, the women's team showed up as well to win their tough quarterfinal encounter.
The Indians take a lot of pride in hockey since it is their national sport. After a major decline from its glory days, Indian hockey is finally resurfacing for the last few years.
Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the Indian team after the iconic win over Australia.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
