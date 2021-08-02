"Chak de India": Twitter salutes Indian women's hockey team as they qualify for first-ever Olympic semifinals

Indian Hockey came out on top once again, and this time it was the women's team that made history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic semifinals.

India went ahead in the 22nd minute of the match. Australia were determined to keep fighting and came close on several occasions to draw parity. However, a dogged Indian defense kept them at bay to snatch an unlikely win.

Here's more on what happened during the historic win for Team India.

Chakk De India! 😍



What a match we have had. The Indian Women have disappointed the Australians to its very best and have won the Quarterfinals 1-0



They will now face Argentina in the Semi-finals on the 4th of August

India pulls off a stunning win against Australia

Just a day after the men's team's triumph, Indian hockey unlocked another great achievement as the women's team made it into their first-ever semifinals. The intent was on display from the first minute to the last. India worked tirelessly to protect their slender one-goal lead and script a historic win for the nation.

Gurjeet Kaur scored the only goal of the game. She scored the goal from the only penalty corner of the game for India. India scored early in the second quarter and rode numerous waves of pressure since to win the match.

The Australians were never going to bow out easily and made life difficult for India. However, the Rani Rampal-led side held on to their guns and won the match 1-0.

The Australian team had only conceded one goal coming into the quarterfinals. They were the favorites to win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, the Indians were determined to get the win and created a major upset today. They will now move into the semifinals to face Argentina there.

Fans react to India's historic win over Australia

Indian hockey fans have had the best 24 hours of the Olympics. After the men's team triumph, the women's team showed up as well to win their tough quarterfinal encounter.

The Indians take a lot of pride in hockey since it is their national sport. After a major decline from its glory days, Indian hockey is finally resurfacing for the last few years.

Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the Indian team after the iconic win over Australia.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

“An Olympic moment none of us will forget!” - What a performance! You girls are warriors! @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) August 2, 2021

The saga of grit goes on!



Congratulations to the 🇮🇳 Women's #Hockey team for breaking into the #Tokyo2020 Semifinals. Amazing play and display of skill. Our best wishes for the next match.#Cheer4India #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/cThwmEC7z8 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 2, 2021

India's women's #hockey team, which finished 12th out of 12 teams at the Rio #Olympics, beat Australia 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the #Tokyo2020.

What a remarkable turnaround by this truly special group led by @imranirampal and coached by @SjoerdMarijne — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021

Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021

For the first time in #hockey...#IND women in Olympic semis#IND men in the semis of same Olympics

After a barren 41 years at the Games



If that doesn't give you a reason to dream, what will? Who writes these scripts! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 2, 2021

5️⃣: Number of major world titles won by #AUS in women’s hockey (WC + Olympics)



5️⃣: Total number of matches won by #IND in the history of women’s hockey at the #Olympics



Guess who’s going to the semis!



🏑💙🇮🇳#TeamIndia #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 2, 2021

Congratulations!



Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's & Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/fJOnJj2SqB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 2, 2021

just for perspective, australia scored 13 goals in their 5 matches in the group stage. they won each match. india have kept a clean sheet against them. #Hockey #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021

Chak De India! Indian hockey has been been super impressive at the #OlympicGames Imagine if both men and women came back with Gold medals 🥇🥇 #Cheer4India — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 2, 2021

Breathless. Crying. Proud. This is so so much bigger than yesterday, non-hockey folks will never understand. Beating Australia in KO. At Olympics. @imranirampal @savitahockey & Co, you are rockstars. @SjoerdMarijne @waynelombard you have our never-ending gratitude & appreciation — Uthra 🇮🇳 (@Bakwasbaaji) August 2, 2021

HISTORY! HERSTORY! Chak de India has nothing on this! India's women's hockey team reach their first ever Olympic semifinal. They beat three time Olympic champions Australia 1-0 pic.twitter.com/JVt46AnSw8 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 2, 2021

Moments like these ❤️🥲

Take a bow coach, @SjoerdMarijne 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H8JAuMQig6 — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) August 2, 2021

