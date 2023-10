China vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women's Asian Champions Trophy – October 30, 2023

China and India will lock horns in their respective third match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The match will be played on Monday (October 30) at 8:30 PM IST.

China have had a mixed run in the competition as they lost their opening game 0-1 to Korea. However, they managed to bounce back with an astounding 6-0 win over Thailand in their second game.

India have been a dominating force in the competition so far, winning both of their two matches. They defeated Thailand 7-1 in the opening game, followed by a 5-0 victory over Malaysia in their second game.

With the race to the semifinals heating up with each passing game, both teams will look to notch up another vital win here.

China vs India Match Details

Date & Time: October 30, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

China vs India Squads

China

Ma Ning, Zhou Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Bingfeng Gu, Yang Liu, OU Zixia, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Huang Haiyan, Dan Wen, Yang Haoting, Xu Wenyu, Luo Tiantian, Li Xinhuan, Chen Yang, Zou Meirong, Zhang Xiaoxue, Zeng Xueling, Liu Ping, and Tan Jinzhuang

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Monika, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Nikki Pradhan, Neha, Jyoti, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Vandana Katariya

China vs India

Probable XI

China

Bingfeng Gu, Ning Ma, Wenyu Xu, Xinhuan Li, Haiyan Huang, Liu Yang, Yi Chen, Zixia Ou, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, and Xueling Zeng

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, and Salima Tete

CHN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women's Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Xinhuan Li, Jyoti, Deep Ekka, Bingfeng Gu, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Jiaqi Zhong

Captain: Sangita Kumari, Vice-Captain: Salima Tete

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Xinhuan Li, Jyoti, Deep Ekka, Zixia Ou, Salima Tete, Monika Malik, Xiaoxue Zhang, Wen Dan, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Jiaqi Zhong

Captain: Jiaqi Zhong, Vice-Captain: M Malik