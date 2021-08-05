"Coach made us stand on chairs like it was the Olympic podium": India's hockey star PR Sreejesh reveals how the men's team ended the 41-year drought in Tokyo

PR Sreejesh has scaled the zenith of his hockey career. The Indian men's hockey team has won an Olympic medal after 41 years. India beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match at the 2021 Olympics and PR Sreejesh, like he does so often, stood like a wall in front of goal to deny the German attackers.

After prolific performances against Great Britain, Belgium and now Germany, Sreejesh has finally lifted the voodoo in his Olympic hockey drought. It is third time lucky for the veteran goalkeeper from India at the Olympics.

He performed brilliantly in the 2012 and 2016 editions as well but the team failed to advance to the semifinals. However, the stalwart custodian feels there is something special about the 2021 Indian Olympic hockey unit.

Let me smile now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8tYTZEyakU — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

Speaking about India's win, to Sportskeeda's Abhijit Deshmukh, Sreejesh said:

"This is a big day for India, my friend. It's a big day for our hockey. For me, it is a dream come true. It is a great honor, it is a great feeling. It’s been a 21-year-long journey. I’ve been playing hockey for the past 21 years.”

Speaking about the last few minutes of the game and his feelings after the win, Sreejesh said:

“Tensed! I just wanted to make those saves.”

He added:

“Before the match the coach made us stand on chairs. He told us to imagine that we’re standing on the podium and have a medal around our necks. And when the hooter went, I just thought of that.”

PR Sreejesh has been around the Indian team for a long time. This was his third excursion to the Summer Games. When asked about how he felt after finally getting an Olympic medal, Sreejesh said:

“I’ll just say that I started with little steps, and today I have a medal. It feels special.”

He added:

“Look every team has its own skill set. It was not like the previous teams were not good and that’s why they lost. Those teams also gave their best. This was just another team like the ones before them. We took it game by game and got here.”

Sreejesh was seen climbing to the top of the goalpost after India secured their win. When asked about the reasons for that celebration, Sreejesh said:

"Whenever I’m frustrated, I talk to my goal first. When we concede, I say buddy that’s not the way. When the ball hits the goalpost, I tell it that’s the way, please save it. Most of the goalkeepers stand alone on the pitch. They don’t have anyone to talk to. So my pads and my goal are with me on the pitch. That’s why I climbed on it [the goalpost] to celebrate with my buddy.”

India has won the bronze medal in hockey at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

PR Sreejesh's message for the youngsters

The wait for Sreejesh is finally over. He just hopes that the Indian team can restore their dominance in hockey and continue making positive strides in the future. He said:

“Whenever we come to the Olympics, we have a lot of expectations because of the history we have. There were also expectations here. Because of these expectations, the loss (against Belgium) felt very bad. But now, we leave a legacy for the youngsters. Now, it is time to go for that gold. I hope the younger ones can take it forward.”

It is time for Sreejesh to bask in glory. He has been a pivotal player for India, not only at the Tokyo Olympics but for a good part of the last decade. He has helped his team to a victory that could start another golden chapter in the rich history of Indian hockey. For Indian hockey fans, everyone hopes to see him guard the Indian goal for as long as he can.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy