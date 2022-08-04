CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Singh scores hat-trick as India beat Wales 4-1 to enter semi-finals

Harmanpreet Singh was the toast of the evening as his hat-trick helped India beat Wales 4-1 in their last league match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4).

With the 4-1 win, India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Singh (18', 19', 41') and Gurjant Singh (49') scored for India while Gareth Furlong (55') scored a consolation goal for Wales.

The hat-trick led to Harmanpreet Singh becoming the highest scorer in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games. He has scored nine goals in the ongoing edition, bettering Sandeep Singh's seven-goal onslaught in the 2006 edition. Singh is now also the overall top scorer in Indian CWG history with 15 goals to his name.

India started by maintaining possession in midfield as Wales pressed deeper inside their opponents' half. Mandeep Singh managed to break through the shackles and enter the striking circle but Wales were able to clear away the danger.

Wales forward James Carson took a shot on target but Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a stunning save to deny the opposition.

Mandeep Singh created an opportunity in the final few seconds of the first quarter but the Welsh defense prevented a shot on target and the scoreline remained 0-0.

Harmanpreet Singh put his team in front as he scored two goals in the space of a minute to put India in the lead. His drag flicks were monstrous as the Welsh goalkeeper had no chance to stop his powerful shots.

Wales pushed forward in numbers but couldn't make a difference to the scoreline.

Harmanpreet Singh gets the job done for India

Harmanpreet Singh came out all guns blazing in the second half. The ace Indian drag flicker missed a penalty corner early in the second half when Rupert Shipperley was on cue to stop the onslaught.

Minutes later, a great move was set up by Jarmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh. However, the pass to Gurjant Singh in front of goal went just wide, much to the relief of the Welsh defense.

Harmanpreet soon completed his hat-trick as he successfully converted a penalty, taking his total goals tally in the tournament to nine as India bossed the game.

Wales started to show some urgency in the final quarter but India were relentless. Gurjant Singh made it 4-0 soon after and Gareth Furlong could only reduce the arrears by one just five minutes from time.

