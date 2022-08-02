CWG 2022: India vs England hockey match result: India fail stern test, lose 1-3

The India vs England hockey match was touted to be a real test of tougher challenges ahead for the Indian women's hockey team at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

The Savita Punia-led team however found the going tough and went down 1-3 to a tougher and resilient England in their Pool A league match on Tuesday (August 2). Prior to the India vs England hockey match, the Indian team registered two back-to-back wins over Ghana and Wales.

It was England who started the proceedings on an aggressive note and were rewarded with an early goal when Giselle Ansley (3') got a deflection off a penalty corner.

England started on a strong note, making quick moves and dominating possession to put pressure on India. They defended in numbers, but the midfield looked a bit rusty and under the pump amid England's relentless attack.

India regrouped but failed to get the equalizer

The Indians regrouped after their first quarter sloppiness but failed to score. As the second quarter started, the Indians took a shot at England's goal and looked to be aggressive but an equalizer remained elusive.

Much of the credit has to go to the hosts' goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch's performance. She was acrobatic and denied India many times. What also didn't help the Indians' cause was their sloppy play in the final third.

Even as India looked desperately for an equalizer, England extended their lead. The goal was a result of great teamwork as Hannah Martin provided a perfect assist to Tess Howard (40') who deflected the ball into the Indian goal.

In a matter of a few minutes, England made it 3-0 when Martin (53') scored off a penalty corner. Vandana Katariya's penalty corner conversion late in the match was just arthimetic in the larger context of the match.

