CWG 2022: Indian women's hockey team triumph over Wales 

The Indian women's hockey team registered their second win in as many matches when they triumphed 3-1 against Wales at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, on July 30.

The win propelled the Savita Punia-led side to the top of Pool A with six points from two matches.

Vandana Katariya scored a brace (26', 48') while Gurjit Kaur scored one in the 28th minute. Xenna Hughes scored for Wales in the 45th minute.

Watch: Mirabai Chanu gets emotional on the podium after winning India's first gold medal at CWG 2022

The match commenced on an aggressive note, with India starting with a circle entry and a penalty corner chance. However, weak executions did them in.

India continued their attacking hockey and ran riot into the Welsh circle with as many as eight entries, creating a host of chances. However, finishing remained a matter of concern as the Indian strikers couldn't find a way past a tight Welsh defense, with poor finishing skills not being of any use either.

Despite missing opportunities, India remained patient in their approach and were rewarded for their efforts as Vandana broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. She deflected Gurjit's attempt off a penalty corner chance to put India in the lead.

Minutes later, Gurjit's dragflick was on cue as she converted a scoring opportunity arising out of a penalty corner.

India ups the ante in second half

India started the second half with the same intensity and continued to pile pressure on their opponents. The Welsh defense remained resolute and kept the Indians at bay.

Wales reduced the deficit by one at the end of the third quarter when Hughes converted a penalty corner chance.

Vandana restored the two-goal cushion for India as the Indian hockey team stamped their authority in the match.

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far