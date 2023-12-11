FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands quarterfinal preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

India and the Netherlands will lock horns in the second quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior Hockey World Cup on Tuesday, December 12. The winner of the match will advance to the semi-final stage.

While the Dutch topped Pool D with seven points, including wins against Belgium and New Zealand and a draw against Pakistan, India were placed second in Pool C. The boys in blue registered convincing victories against Korea and Canada but went down to table toppers Spain in their second encounter.

India have netted 15 goals so far in the tournament, including 10 field goals and five converted from the penalty corners - the fourth-highest by a team in the biennial event behind Germany (15), Spain (19), and Belgium (20). Uttam Singh's men will look to improve their defence when they face a formidable opponent in the Netherlands.

India has lifted the men's junior World Cup twice in 2005 and 2016. The Netherlands are chasing their maiden title in this edition, and India should be wary of their threat. Let's take a look at the match details for the India vs Netherlands quarterfinal below.

Match Details: India vs Netherlands

Date & Time: December 12, 8:45 a.m. IST

Venue: National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

India vs Netherlands Head-to-Head in Junior World Cups

The junior hockey teams of India and the Netherlands have faced each other 10 times from 1979 to 2019. Both teams have tasted five victories as well as five defeats, which means they hold a 50% win record coming to this knockout game.

India's 4-1 triumph over the Dutch side on their home soil in the 2005 Men's Junior World Cup is the biggest margin in terms of victory in India vs Netherlands.

Total Matches: 10

India wins: 05

Netherlands: 05

India vs Netherlands Squads

India

Uttam Singh, Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sukhvinder, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami, Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh, Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Amir Ali, Mohit HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav.

Netherlands

Jansen Guus, Dommershujzen Luke, Hoertensius Oliver, Boeren Menno, Berkman Casper, Van Der Veen Casper, Buitenhuis Bouwe, Aardenburg Boris, Van Der Heijden Pepijn, Telgenkamp Duco, Kurvers Mees, Boers Timo, Wolbert Joppe, Van 'T Land Jan, Ter Braak Gijs, Lucieer Dylan, Taphoorn Daan, Veen Lucas, Van Hout Jacky, Verbeek Nieki.

India vs Netherlands Probable XI

India XI

Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Mohith HS (GK), Aditya Lalage, Rohit, Sukhvinder, Rajinder Singh, Araijeet Singh.

Netherlands XI

Van Der Heijden Pepijn, Boers Timo, Aardenburg Boris, Boeren Menno (c), Hoertensius Oliver, Jansen Guus, Van Der Veen Casper, Buitenhuis Bouwe, Telgenkamp Duco, Berkman Casper, Taphoorn Daan (GK).

India vs Netherlands Prediction

Both India and the Netherlands have gone through roller coaster rides en route to the quarter-finals. India has a lethal attack that will be tested against the Dutchmen. Among all eight quarterfinalists, the Netherlands has the third-lowest goal tally (11) with France (10) and Pakistan (8) still behind them.

Prediction: India is expected to win

India vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema