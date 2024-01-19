FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Japan vs Ireland, Match 12

Belgium finished atop the Pool A points table of the FIH Men's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024, winning all matches they played in the league stage.

They registered three wins from as many games and finished their campaign with nine points. Belgium have a goal difference of 21, having scored 23 goals and having conceded a couple of them.

Ireland finished second with six points, having won a couple of matches and lost one. They finished with a goal difference of three, scoring eight goals and conceding five.

Japan (three points) and Ukraine (zero points) were the other teams in the Pool A. The former finished third with one win and two losses, while the latter finished at the bottom of the Pool A standings, losing all their league-stage matches.

Japan and Ukraine finished the group stage with a negative score difference of -5 and -19, respectively.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 3 3 0 0 23 2 21 9 2 Ireland 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 6 3 Japan 3 1 0 2 5 10 -5 3 4 Ukraine 3 0 0 3 3 22 -19 0

Speaking of Pool B, Spain finished first in the standings with seven points, having won two matches and drawn one out of the three games. They qualified for the semi-finals with a goal difference of 10, scoring 14 goals and conceding four.

Korea are second in the Pool B points table with five points and a goal difference of two. They scored 10 goals and conceded eight, finishing the campaign with one win and a couple of draws from three matches.

Austria (three points) and Egypt (one point) finished third and fourth in Pool B of the FIH Men's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024. They finished their campaign with a negative goal difference of -3 and -9, respectively.

Austria registered one win and a couple of losses, while Egypt finished the group stage with a draw and as many losses as Austria.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 3 2 1 0 14 4 10 7 2 Korea 3 1 2 0 10 8 2 5 3 Austria 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3 4 Egypt 3 0 1 2 5 14 -9 1

FIH Men's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Semi-Final Fixtures

19/01/2024 (Friday)

Semi-Final 1 - Spain vs Ireland, 5:00 pm IST

Semi-Final 2 - Belgium vs Korea, 8:00 pm IST