FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Australia continue unbeaten run following 2-2 draw with India, pick up shootout bonus point 

India failed to break Australia's six-match unbeaten run in the 2023-24 Men's Hockey Pro League but did force a 2-2 draw against the Kookaburras before losing the shootout 0-3 at Rourkela on February 24.

The Aussies earned two penalty strokes in the match with Blake Govers scoring the first but missing the second thanks to PR Sreejesh who pulled off a save. Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas were on target with their drag-flicks for India.

The Indians, who had lost to Australia 4-6 in Bhunaneswar, will play their last match of the home mini-tournament against Ireland on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Blake Govers had a chance to take a crack at the Indian goal in the fourth minute of play but was off target. Akashdeep Singh won India a penalty corner in the eighth minute but Jagraj Singh's powerful drag-flick whistled past the post.

Despite both teams turning on the afterburners early, neither side scored in a pacy first quarter.

Govers tried to change things in the opening minute of the second quarter with an ambitious tomahawk from the edge of the circle which sailed over the crossbar.

Harmanpreet Singh gave the home team the lead off India's third penalty corner in the 20th minute much to the delight of the crowd at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

A sliding Jake Whetton was denied by Sreejesh who came off his line before manufacturing a well-timed sliding tackle in the 22nd minute.

Amit Rohidas conceded a penalty stroke for a rough tackle a minute later and Blake Govers scored his eighth goal of the tournament before an injured Sreejesh left the pitch.

Amit Rohidas made amends for giving away the penalty stroke by scoring off a short corner with a minute left before halftime.

The brilliance of Tim Brand earned Australia a penalty corner in the 39th minute. Kishan Pathak came up with an admirable save before India had a reprieve as Lachlan Sharp's field goal was overturned because the ball had touched his arm.

Sreejesh conceded a penalty stroke in the 50th minute but did well to deny Blake Govers from the spot. Tom Craig finally restored parity for Colin Batch's side with seven minutes left to play.

Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay missed in the shootouts for India allowing Australia to pick up a bonus point. Australia have 20 points from 7 matches while India has 12 from just as many games.

Harmanpreet Singh in third place in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League goalscorer's list

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India against Australia at the Men's Hockey Pro League

With 23 points from 11 matches, the Netherlands leads the points table in the 2023-24 Men's Hockey Pro League standings while Jip Janssen continues to be on top of the goalscorer's list.

Janssen has scored 11 goals thus far in the competition with Blake Govers of Australia in second place with 8 goals.

Expand Tweet

India's Harmanpreet Singh, who was the highest goalscorer in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 editions of the Men's Hockey Pro League, has scored a total of 6 goals thus far.

India continue their Pro League campaign in Europe in May after their last match of the home leg against Ireland on Sunday.

The Indians will play Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp before moving to London in June with Men's Hockey Pro League games coming up against Great Britain and Germany.