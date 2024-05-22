The Indian men's hockey team began the European leg of their FIH Men's Hockey Pro League campaign by winning a bonus point for a shootout in sudden death following a 2-2 draw with Argentina on Wednesday, May 22.

The Indians who had more of the ball in the opening quarter took the lead, thanks to Mandeep Singh. However, the Argentinians restored parity in the second while also taking the game to the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists.

Following a cagey third quarter during which both teams missed chances, Lalit Upadhyay scored with five minutes left on the clock before Tomas Domene found a short corner goal at the death.

In the pulsating shootout that followed, the Indians edged Argentina 5-4 in sudden death.

Sukhjeet Singh did well to earn a short corner in the third minute but the Argentinians went upstairs early and video umpire Sarah Wilson overturned the on-field call.

Abhishek's lightning tomahawk was well saved by goalkeeper Tomas Santiago in the ninth minute as Craig Fulton's side pushed hard for an opening goal. Raj Kumar Pal combined well with Abhishek before Mandeep Singh performed his role as poacher to perfection giving his team the lead in the 11th minute.

The Argentinians hit the post before finding the back of the net a second after the half-time hooter. PR Sreejesh was beaten by Maico Casella but luckily for India, the goal did not count.

The Rio Olympic gold medallists won the first penalty corner of the match in the 18th minute but Nicolas della Torre's flick was stopped by Amit Rohidas.

Tomas Domene attempted a deft deflection immediately after but failed to latch on. The Los Leones earned a second short corner followed by another re-award.

Sreejesh managed to pad away the drag-flick, but the rebound was neatly tucked into the goal by Lucas Martinez in the 20th minute.

The Indians earned their first penalty corner in the 25th minute thanks to an error from Matteo Fernandez which led to two follow-up short corners but Harmanpreet Singh failed to find the mark.

Both teams went into the long breather having scored a goal apiece.

Sreejesh manufactured three back-to-back saves in the 51st minute before Martinez missed a sitter off the follow-up short corner failing to direct an aerial ball into an empty goal.

Lalit Upadhyay scored an opportunistic goal from close range in the 55th minute to give the Indians a vital 2-1 lead. The Argentinians forced an equalizer after earning a short corner at the death with Tomas Domene getting his name onto the scoresheet.

Raj Kumar Pal and Lalit Upadhyay missed for India in the shootout but the visitors managed to pull off a win in sudden death.

Indian men take on Olympic champions Belgium in Hockey Pro League

India and Belgium will play each other in the Hockey Pro League in Antwerp

The Indian men's hockey team play Olympic gold medalists Belgium in the second of their Hockey Pro League matches in Antwerp on May 23.

The Belgians have had an utterly forgettable Hockey Pro League outing thus far winning just one of their four games with three outright losses. Both India and Belgium are placed in Pool B in the men's hockey competition at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The new-look Belgian side without several of their Olympic and World Cup veterans lost both their matches against Germany but managed to beat Argentina in the second leg game after losing the first.

The Red Lions take on Ireland later this evening hoping to claw their way upward on the Hockey Pro League points table.