India edged past Spain by a slender 8-7 margin via sudden death shootout in their FIH Men's Hockey Pro League game in Rourkela on Monday, February 19. The home side thus picked up a vital bonus point as a result of the shootout win after both teams ended the regulation time at 2-2.

Jarmmanpreet Singh gave India a dream start with a goal in the opening minute before Jose Basterra equalized. Lacella Borje gave Spain the lead at the end of the first quarter but Abhishek levelled things up for India after half-time.

Jarmanpreet Singh found the back of the net from an acute angle in the very first minute of play beating Luis Calzado. Spain responded almost immediately with Jose Basterra scoring with a powerful drag-flick that Kishan Pathak had no answer to.

India earned their second penalty corner in the sixth minute but Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick was way off target.

A scintillating diving effort from Lacalle Borja at the end of the first quarter gave Spain a 2-1 lead after captain Marc Miralles had done well to sprint his way into the attacking circle before delivering the assist.

Sreejesh was forced into manufacturing a series of vital saves as Spain penetrated the Indian circle repeatedly at the end of the second quarter. The Spanish players who dominated possession in the second quarter carried the momentum into the third, earning an early penalty corner, which was well saved by Kishan Pathak.

The Indians earned a short corner of their own in the 35th minute for a Spanish back stick which was followed by a couple more. A back slip variation went off perfectly as Abhishek put the Indians back on level terms at 2-2.

Three back-to-back saves from PR Sreejesh in the opening minutes of the final quarter prevented the visitors from taking the lead. A 52nd-minute short corner for India failed to produce a goal, while Spain earned a penalty corner at the other end a couple of minutes later. Max Caldas' team then earned a couple of more PCs but Sreejesh did well to come up with some crucial saves.

A clever variation was attempted by Spain who were awarded a short corner with five minutes left on the clock but India managed to defend the PC. The Indians did get the ball into the net in the 57th minute but the goal was overturned for striking an attacker's foot at the goalmouth.

Marc Miralles was the first to miss for Spain in the sudden death shootout, thus giving the Indians a shootout win in the Men's Hockey Pro League game at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

India fourth on Men's Hockey Pro League points table

India play the Netherlands and Australia next in Rourkela

The Netherlands lead the Men's Hockey Pro League points table with 18 points from nine matches after a 2-1 win against Ireland in Rourkela.

After an extremely strong showing in the India leg of the competition, Australia are second with 12 points from four games. Argentina has 11 points from seven matches, while India has 10 points from five games following their shootout win over Spain at the Men's Hockey Pro League.

Germany has seven points from three games, while Great Britain have four points from as many matches. Spain has four points from five games.

India will take on the Netherlands in their next Men's Hockey Pro League game in Rourkela on February 21.