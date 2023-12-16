FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was India vs Spain hockey match delayed?

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 bronze medal match between India and Spain, scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday was delayed by an hour.

Hockey India confirmed that the match was delayed due to heavy rainfall. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the same:

"Match has been delayed due to heavy rainfall. Match starts at 4:30 PM IST."

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 match between the Indian and Spanish teams began at 4.30 pm IST. The bronze medal match between the two nations is being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Spain defeated India 4-1 in the league stage of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023. Spain finished atop the Pool C standings, having won all their league-stage matches against India, Korea, and Canada. They had nine points from three games.

Meanwhile, India finished second with six points from three games. They won against Korea and Canada while losing their only league-stage match against Spain.

India lost 4-1 to Germany in the semis, while Spain suffered a 3-1 defeat against France in their semi-final clash. Thus, both sides will look to end their campaign with a bronze medal.

India vs Spain Hockey: How to watch the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 bronze medal match?

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 bronze medal match between India and Spain can be watched live on JioCinema in India. Fans can also tune into Sports18 3, and Sports18 1 HD on their TV to watch the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team live in action.

Live-Streaming: JioCinema

TV: Sports18 3, and Sports18 1 HD

