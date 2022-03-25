FIH Pro League 2022/23: India to host tournament opener, will take on New Zealand, Spain in October

India will host New Zealand and Spain in the tournament opener of the fourth edition of the 2022/23 FIH Pro League. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the fourth edition of the hockey tournament on Thursday (March 24).

The FIH Pro League is set to take place between October 28, 2022 and July 5, 2023.

Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid hailed FIH's decision and efforts in lessening travel for all teams. He termed the new schedule a 'good development' for the league. Reid said:

"Interesting to see the 2022-23 Pro League schedule released today. As far as our draw is concerned, it is well spaced out and provides us with practice opportunity before the 2023 World Cup."

The coach added:

"FIH is using the experience of utilising multiple teams in one location from this year, to provide more of a traditional tournament feel. I think it's is a good development. This will also provide a different tactical preparation between games where traditionally the games against the same team are back-to-back."

The Indian hockey team finished on top after defeating Argentina 4-3 in the second match of the two-legged tie last week in the FIH Pro League.

FIH Pro League 2022/23: Indian Men's Hockey Schedule

Hockey India (HI) will host New Zealand and Spanish hockey teams in the FIH Pro League tournament opener between October 28, 2022 and November 6, 2022.

India vs New Zealand

Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2

India vs Spain

Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2

In 2023 March, India will take on Germany and Australia in India. Meanwhile, the German and Australian hockey teams will also compete against each other in India.

India vs Germany

Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2

India vs Australia

Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



The season will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023.



More details here FIH and the #FIHProLeague participating nations have agreed on a new schedule for the fourth season of FIH’s global league celebrating ‘Hockey at its Best’.The season will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023.More details here FIH and the #FIHProLeague participating nations have agreed on a new schedule for the fourth season of FIH’s global league celebrating ‘Hockey at its Best’.The season will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023.More details here 👇

India will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May of 2023.

India vs Belgium

Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2

India vs Great Britain

Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2

India vs Netherlands

Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2

India vs Argentina

Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2

Also read: FIH Women's Junior World Cup: Indian skipper Salima Tete speaks about team's preparations

Edited by Ritwik Kumar