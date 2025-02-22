FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated men's standings after India vs Ireland

India are placed fifth in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table following a 3-1 victory over Ireland on Friday (Feb. 21). They have nine points from five matches, including three wins and two losses. The hosts have a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded eight goals each.

Meanwhile, Ireland are placed at the bottom of the standings with one point from five outings, having drawn one match and lost four. They have a goal difference of -12, scoring seven goals and conceding 19.

Netherlands are placed atop the standings with 14 points from eight matches, including two wins, two losses, and four draws. They have a goal difference of 14, having scored seven and conceded 19 goals.

Meanwhile, England are second with 13 points from six matches, having won three, drawn two and lost one. The European nation has a goal difference of nine, scoring 20 goals and conceding 11.

Spain and Belgium are third and fourth in the standings with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Spain have three wins, three losses and two draws from eight matches, while Belgium have registered three wins and two draws from five outings.

Spain have a goal difference of one, having scored 15 goals and conceded 14. Meanwhile, Belgium have a goal difference of six, scoring 19 goals and conceding 13.

Australia are sixth in the points table with eight points and a goal difference of three from five matches. Germany and Argentina have seven and six points, respectively, from six matches each. They have a goal difference of -1 and -6 thus far in the tournament.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 21)

India beat Ireland 3-1

Australia beat Argentina 2-0

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 22)

Australia vs Belgium, 3:30 am IST

India vs Ireland, 7:30 pm IST

