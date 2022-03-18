FIH Pro League: Amit Rohidas confident about India's preparations for Argentina test

Amit Rohidas will lead the Indian men's hockey team for the two upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Argentina. India and Argentina will square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 19 and 20. Mandeep Singh will be Amit Rohidas' deputy for the two matches.

India and Argentina last played each other at the Tokyo Olympics last year, which India won 3-1.

Speaking at a virtual media interaction, Amit Rohidas shed light on the Indian team's preparations and said:

"We have analyzed the errors that we made in the previous game against Spain and we have trained and planned accordingly. We have had discussions within our leadership group about the areas we need to improve upon. We have worked on those areas and we are confident we will put up a good showing."

India holds the upper hand against Argentina in the FIH Pro League

India and Argentina played each other twice in the FIH Pro League last year. India won both the games, with one win coming in a shootout. Argentina, however, have been in good form in the FIH Pro League, with one win over Belgium and two wins against England.

Amit explained how the experience of playing against the same opposition in recent history will help his team this time around. He said:

"We have seen videos of our matches against Argentina and we have planned accordingly. They have been in good form this season. We have been in constant discussion on what strategies we need to create to stop their attacking set-ups. Our focus and practice sessions have been designed keeping the same in mind. We hope to stick to our plans and be successful in implementing the same."

Read: Argentina men's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar ahead of matches against India

The Indian men's hockey team will be keen to get back to winning ways in the FIH Pro League after winning and losing one match each against Spain recently. India won the first game 5-4 while Spain beat India 5-3 in the second match.

Also read: Indian hockey teams to open campaign against minnows Ghana in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Vice-captain Mandeep Singh opined that the team is growing constantly with each passing game and said they are eyeing a win in both matches against Argentina. Mandeep said:

"Winning or losing is a part of life. Our team has been doing well and we are learning and growing with each game. We have played against Argentina before and we know they are a strong team. But we have done our homework on what to expect from them and we have trained accordingly."

Also read: Hockey India announces India ‘A’ men’s & women’s core probable, Sardar Singh and Deepak Thakur turn coaches

Edited by Ritwik Kumar