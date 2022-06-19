FIH Pro League: Argentina beat India 3-2 in second match

The Indian women's hockey team went down 2-3 to Argentina in their second match of the FIH Pro League in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

In their previous match of the FIH Pro League against Argentina, the Indian team beat the World No. 2 side 2-1 in a shoot-out after the match was drawn 3-3 in regulation time.

Delfina Thome (38'), Eugenia Trinchinetti (41'), and Agustina Gorzelany (43') scored for Argentina while Salima Tete (23') and Deep Grace Ekka (48') scored for India.

After being beaten in the earlier match of the FIH Pro League against India, Argentina were keen to get off to a good start. They made an aggressive start and made a few circle penetrations in the opening minutes of the match, but the Indian defense stood tall and ensured the deadlock wasn't broken.

Argentina earned a penalty corner in the first minute of the second quarter, but Indian skipper Savita Punia deflected Gorzelany's shot over the crossbar.

The World No. 2 side continued to put pressure on their opponents, but the Indian defenders thwarted all attempts.

Salima Tete led India's counterattack through a magnificent run in the 23rd minute and eventually found the back of the net to hand her team the lead at 1-0.

Argentina tried to fight back through multiple circle penetrations, but they couldn't score. Victoria Sauze took a brilliant shot, but Savita Punia carried out another fantastic save just before the end of the first half to help India go into the break with a lead.

Indian team loses plot in second half of FIH Pro League match

After the break, Argentina found the equalizer in the 38th minute when Sofia Toccalino made a brilliant run on the right flank and sent a pass for Delfina Thome to tap into the goal.

Soon after, a penalty corner opportunity in the 41st minute put Argentina in the lead as Eugenia Trinchinetti deflected the ball into the goal. Moments later, it became 3-1 as Gorzelany converted another penalty corner.

Neha Goyal's impressive run in the 48th minute helped India earn a penalty corner, which was converted by Deep Grace Ekka.

Searching for an equalizer, India were undone by the pressure created by Argentina as they held on to the lead to win the second match of their FIH Pro League.

Neha Goyal completes 100 matches for India

Midfielder Neha Goyal reached an important milestone in her career when she played her 100th international match. She achieved the milestone during India's FIH Pro League match on Saturday.

Neha has been a regular member of the Indian team over the past few years and has been one of the key players in the ongoing FIH Pro League.

Speaking on achieving the milestone, the 25-year-old said, in a Hockey India press release:

"I am grateful to represent the country every time I receive the opportunity to do so. I am proud of the growth our team has made over the past few years, and I am glad to be a part of this growth. I am thankful to everyone in the team for helping me along the way as well."

