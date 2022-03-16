FIH Pro League: Hockey India announces 22-member squad for matches vs Argentina

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, who was part of the Indian junior hockey squad for the Junior Men's World Cup, will be the lone new face in the 22-member Indian squad for the two FIH Pro League matches against Argentina.

India will play Argentina on March 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Hockey India have also included Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh and Mohd. Raheel as standbys.

The forward line will see Gurjant Singh return to the squad after a brief injury break.

Hockey Pro League a good exposure for youngsters, says coach Graham Reid

The 22-member Indian squad has the right mix of experience and youth. Speaking about the team, the Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid said the FIH Pro League will offer young players a chance to make a mark.

"These games will provide great exposure for young, new players coming up the ranks, while as a team we are also getting to work out different combinations ahead of the Asian Games," the coach said.

Read: Argentina men's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar ahead of matches against India

The coach hailed newcomer Rabichandra and his abilities in midfield.

"Rabichandra is an exciting young midfielder who showed a solid glimpse into what he can bring to the team during the Junior World Cup. I look forward to seeing the defensive pressure he takes to the opposition and his uncanny control with the ball, both great assets in the way we like to play. We also have Gurjant returning to the squad and we continue to try Jugraj, Sukhjeet and Abhishek who are showing good potential," Graham Reid added.

The Indian men's hockey team has played six matches this season in the FIH Hockey Pro League. They beat South Africa (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) and Spain (5-4, 3-5).

India are currently placed second with a total of 12 points while the Netherlands are on top of the standings with 16 points.

Also read: Hockey India announces India ‘A’ men’s & women’s core probable, Sardar Singh and Deepak Thakur turn coaches

Edited by Parimal