Spirited India bounce back to tame Argentina in a thrilling FIH Pro League tie

PR Sreejesh saved three crucial shots during the shootout as spirited India fought back to snatch a 3-2 victory over Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Pro League in Buenos Aires on Sunday. India skipper Manpreet Singh earned a penalty corner with just 25 seconds left which Harmanpreet Singh converted to force a penalty shootout.

Lalit Upadhyay, Rupinder Pal Singh and Dilpreet Singh were on target for India during the penalty shootout, while for the hosts it was Lucas Martinez and Nicolas Keenan. Both teams will once again square off for the second match on Monday. The win also gave India bonus points.

“I think the biggest takeaway from this match is our fighting spirit. We didn’t lose hope until the last minute and we fought back really hard to earn this result,” stated an elated Harmanpreet.

Earlier, it was India who drew first blood through Harmanpreet Singh who scored from a penalty corner in the 21st minute after the first quarter went barren. The Indian deputy fiercely struck the ball to the left of the Argentine goalie, fetching the visitors a much-needed lead.

Argentina regain the lead through Martin Ferreiro

The Argentines bounced back really fast. The Pedro Ibarra-led side put the Indians under tremendous pressure with frequent circle-entries in the next few minutes. The effort paid off as Argentina regained the lead with two back-to-back goals within two minutes.

Martin Ferreiro’s accurate execution gave Argentina the equalizer before the 23-year-old was once again in action, converting a penalty 120 seconds later. The pressure game went on in the third quarter too as both sides earned penalty corners but failed to capitalize on their chances.

With the home side leading, both teams stepped on the peddle. While India aimed to continue their unbeaten 2021, Argentina were resolute in their efforts after losing a double header last week against Germany.

Advertisement

The Indians could have scored the equalizer at the start of the final quarter itself had Upadhyay kept the ball on target. Harmanpreet slapped the ball from the top of the circle towards goal but Upadhyay failed to connect his stick to the ball for a deflection.

Things got worse for India as Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh had to sit out due to yellow cards with pressure mounting in the dying minutes of the game. But Manpreet’s valiant efforts and Harmanpreet’s precision with the stick gave India the equalizer at the last moment.