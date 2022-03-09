FIH Pro League: Savita Punia to lead Indian team vs Germany

Savita Punia will lead a 22-member Indian women's hockey team in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Germany.

India and Germany will play two matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 12 and 13.

Ace defender Deep Grace Ekka will be serving as Savita Punia's deputy. The Indian team will see two new faces in promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale and striker Deepika. The duo were picked in the senior core group following impressive performances in the National Championship.

Midfielder Sonika, who is returning to the Indian team after a gap of two years, has also been included.

Hockey India have also included three stand-by players. Goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary and Namita Toppo have been named as standbys for the double-header.

Speaking about the team, Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian team, said playing against Germany, ranked fifth in the world, is exciting.

"It’s an exciting time for us to be playing yet again two back-to-back FIH Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent. Germany are a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills in the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience and we’re looking to build on our performance against Spain," she said.

Indian squad for the FIH Pro League matches

The 22-member Indian women's hockey squad to take on Germany in their Pro League matches are:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain) and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Akshata Abaso Dhekale.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Sonika.

Forwards: Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur and Deepika.

Standbys: Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary and Namita Toppo.

Edited by Diptanil Roy