FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs Korea, Match 12

Belgium finished atop the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024 Pool A standings. They have secured seven points from three games, having won a couple of games and lost one game. They have a goal difference of 22, having scored 23 goals and conceded only a single goal.

Ireland are second in the standings of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024 with seven points and a goal difference of 10. They have won a couple of matches and lost one.

Meanwhile, Korea (three points) and Ukraine (zero points) are third and fourth in the Pool A points table. Korea has a negative score difference of -8, with a win and two losses.

On the other hand, Ukraine lost all three games in the league stage in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024. They ended their campaign with a negative score difference of -24.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 3 2 0 1 23 1 22 7 2 Ireland 3 2 0 1 11 1 10 7 3 Korea 3 1 0 2 5 13 -8 3 4 Ukraine 3 0 0 3 0 24 -24 0

Speaking of Pool B, Spain finished first with nine points, having won all three league stage matches. Great Britain (six points) and Canada (three points) were second and third, respectively in the standings.

Great Britain won two out of three games, while Canada registered only a single victory against Malaysia. Meanwhile, Malaysia finished at the bottom, losing all three games in the tournament.

Spain, Great Britain, Canada, and Malaysia finished their league-stage matches with goal differences of 12, eight, -3, and -17, respectively.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 3 3 0 0 13 1 12 9 2 Great Britain 3 2 0 1 10 2 8 6 3 Canada 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 3 4 Malaysia 3 0 0 3 1 18 -17 0

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia: Results (January 16)

Here's a look at Tuesday's results:

Pool B - Canada lost to Spain 1-5

Pool B - Great Britain beat Malaysia 8-1

Pool A - Belgium beat Ukraine 13-0

Pool A - Ireland beat Korea 3-1

