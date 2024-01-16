Field Hockey
  FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Korea vs Belgium, Match 8

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Korea vs Belgium, Match 8

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 16, 2024 16:12 IST
FIH Women
FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table (Image via FIH website)

Two Pool A matches took place at the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Monday (January 15).

Belgium are placed atop the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia Pool A standings following a 10-1 victory against Korea. They have one win and a draw from a couple of games.

They occupy the first position in the Valencia Olympic Qualifiers standings with four points and a goal difference of nine.

Meanwhile, Ireland are placed second in the standings with four points and a goal difference of eight. They started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Belgium and followed it up with an 8-0 victory against Ukraine.

Ukraine, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Pool A standings. They have lost both games they've played thus far and are yet to register a victory in the competition.

Ukraine has been knocked out of the competition and will take on Belgium in their final league-stage fixture in a dead-rubber contest for the former side.

Korea are third in the standings with three points from a couple of games. They won their season opener against Ukraine but succumbed to a humiliating defeat against Belgium in their second outing.

Korea will take on Ireland in their final group-stage fixture in an all-important clash as both sides look to seal a berth in the semis. The winner of the contest will keep their Olympic Games hopes alive.

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia: Results (January 15)

Here's a look at Monday's results:

Pool A - Ireland beat Ukraine 8-0

Pool A - Korea lost to Belgium 1-10

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
