FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: United States beat Japan 2-1; book ticket to Paris 2024

The United States defeated Japan 2-1 in the first semi-final match of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi on Thursday (January 18).

The first half of the match ended in a 0-0 draw as both sides failed to find the back of the net. Amiru Shimada converted a penalty corner to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

They managed to keep the lead at the end of the third quarter. The United States went into the final quarter trailing by a goal. Ashley Hoffman converted a penalty corner in the 52nd minute to level the scores.

In the 55th minute, Abigail Tamer converted a penalty corner to ensure the United States got a 2-1 lead in the all-important clash. They won the match with that scoreline and booked a place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, Germany defeated India in a penalty shootout to book their place in the Paris Olympics 2024. The final score ended 2-2 but Germany eventually won the match 4-3 in the shootout.

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Japan to play India for a place in Paris Olympics 2024

Hosts India will take on Japan in a third-place match of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi on Friday (January 19). The match will commence at 4:30 PM IST.

Both teams will lock horns against each other in a bid to secure a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024. With only one spot left, the two teams will look to give their best shot.

Meanwhile, Germany will take on the United States on Friday (January 19) at 7:30 PM IST in the summit clash of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi.