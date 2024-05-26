FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2023-24: India end Antwerp mini-tournament without a win, go down fighting 0-3 to Argentina

The Indian women's hockey team ended the Antwerp leg of the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League with no points in the bag after losing to Argentina 0-3 on Sunday, May 26.

Despite going down to the Olympic silver medalists, the Indians produced their best performance of the mini-tournament by taking the attack to the opposition and doing well to keep the Argentinian strikers at bay in the first half.

An first-minute goal from Celina Di Santo gave Argentina an early advantage before Maria Campoy extended the lead with a free-hit goal in the third quarter. The momentum swung Argentina's way in the final quarter with Maria Granatto finding the back of the net off a short corner.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Argentina took the lead in the first minute after the Indian defenders tried in vain to keep the ball out of the goalline following a lightning-fast foray. Celina DI Santo was credited with the goal after the ball snuck its way home off the stick of an Indian defender.

Jyoti Chhatri angled one in the 11th minute but the ball was a trifle out of reach for Neha Goyal. Lalremsiami's diving deflection was saved by the Argentine goalkeeper Clara Barbei with just over two minutes left for the end of the opening quarter

Three back-to-back short corners for Argentina five minutes into the second quarter pegged the Indians back but Bichu Devi and the short corner defense did well to deny the South Americans.

The Indians earned their first penalty corner for a foul in the attacking circle in the 22nd minute but Deepika's central overhead drag flack was gloved safely over the crossbar by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Udita and Lalremsiami combined to help their team win a second short corner in the 34th minute but the Indians failed to make the set piece count following a poor injection.

Expand Tweet

A delightful solo run from Maria Campoy resulted in Argentina's second goal in the 39th minute although replays clearly showed that the Argentinian No. 26 made no attempt to stop the ball after the free hit was awarded.

The momentum swung Argentina's way following the second goal. Maria Granatto put the game out of India's reach by deflecting Agustina Gorzelany's low powerful drag flick past Savita Punia in the 46th minute.

India had lost to Argentina 0-5 in the first match before losing to Belgium by 0-2 and 1-2 margins.

How are teams stacked up on the Hockey Pro League points table?

The Indians are currently in seventh place on the Hockey Pro League points table

The Netherlands appear to be in an unassailable position in the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League having notched up 36 points from 12 matches after winning all their matches outright.

Argentina are a distant second with 26 points from 12 games while China are placed third with 15 points from eight games.

Australia have won four of their eight matches outright and are in fourth position with 12 points from eight matches while Germany, who have nine points from four games, are fifth on the Hockey Pro League points table.

Sixth-placed Belgium have nine points from seven matches while the Indians have eight points from 12 matches. Great Britain and the United States have one point each from four and 11 games, respectively.