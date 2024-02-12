India lost 1-2 to China in their first match of the second leg of the 2023-24 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela on Monday, February 12.

The Indians, who began in blistering fashion, took an early lead through Sangita Kumari. But the hosts were gradually pegged back by a patient and determined Chinese side who displayed their short corner prowess.

India, on the other hand, were denied space in the attacking circle while also failing to execute their short corner variations during a close contest in Rourkela.

Salima Tete made the crowd go wild by taking a crack at the Chinese goal in the third minute of play but her shot was well saved.

A delectable cross from Vandana Katariya allowed Sangita Kumari to bend low and deflect the ball into the Chinese goal in the seventh minute, much to the delight of the spectators at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

The Indians won three back-to-back penalty corners in the 12th minute but the variations tried by Navneet Kaur, Udita, and Deepika failed to come good. Gu Bingfeng made no mistake with China's follow-up PC in the 13th minute beating an offset Savita Punia to level the score.

Ishika Chaudhary came to India's rescue with a well-timed save as Gu Bingfeng tried her hand at a short corner in the 25th minute before the Indians converted defense into attack in a flash.

Deepika, who did well to earn the penalty corner, failed to execute the drag flick as well as she would have liked to. She was then denied space in the attacking circle by the Chinese, who retreated in numbers in the opening minutes of the second half. The visitors earned another short corner which was overturned following Neha Goyal's referral.

Bichu Devi who continued guarding the Indian goal in the third quarter after replacing Savita Punia in the second was called into action in the the 39th minute and did well to deny Gu Bingfeng.

Despite managing to retain possession for sustained periods in the third quarter, the home team failed to penetrate the striking circle. The Chinese, however, earned a penalty corner in the 53rd minute after the ball struck Monika's body on the goal line.

Gu Bingfeng scored from the resultant penalty stroke beating Savita Punia all ends up before the Chinese defence thwarted India's forays at the death.

Dutch women lead the pack at the Women's Hockey Pro League

The Dutch women maintained their unbeaten streak at the 2023-24 Women's Hockey Pro League with a 4-0 win over the USA in Rourkela.

The Netherlands now have 27 points from nine matches and a staggering goal difference of +36. China are a distant second with 12 points from five matches.

Australia, who lost to China and the Netherlands, have six points from four matches while Argentina are fourth with five points from as many games.

India have three points from five matches. Great Britain have a single point from four matches while the United States are winless thus far in the Women's Hockey Pro League.

Belgium and Germany are yet to begin their campaign this season. India will take on the mighty Netherlands on Wednesday, February 14, while Australia face China.

Meanwhile, the Argentina leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League features the home side taking on Belgium on Wednesday.