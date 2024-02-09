FIH Women's Hockey Pro League:  Indian girls notch up first win, beat USA 3-1 ahead of second-leg matches

The Indians notched up their first win of the 2023-24 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League on Friday, February 9. They beat the United States of America in the last of the first-leg games.

The Indians shot into the lead thanks to a goal from Vandana Katariya in the opening quarter. Deepika then displayed her brilliance to score India's second goal off a magnificent tomahawk in the second quarter. She also assisted Salima Tete with a scorching run in the final quarter.

The Indians will take on China in the second leg of the competition at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Monday.

Salima Tete was on hand to win her side a penalty corner less than 90 seconds after the opening whistle but Deepika's drag flick was wide off target. A promising attack manufactured by Sangita Kumari from the right flank helped Vandana Katariya score India's opening goal in the ninth minute.

Elizabeth Yeager had a chance to take a crack at the Indian goal three minutes into the second quarter. But Ishika Chaudhary forced the USA No. 17 to miss the target by getting her stick in the way.

Navneet Kaur and Salima Tete thrilled the spectators with some spectacular runs. Then, a superlative tomahawk from Deepika helped the Indians double their lead in the 26th minute.

The Indians earned a PC three minutes after the long breather but Navneet Kaur's drag flick whistled narrowly past the post. A goalline save from Kelsey Bing stopped what was a certain Indian goal in the 41st minute after Savita Punia thwarted one from Charlotte de Vries.

Sanne Caarls' goal appeared to have come off a back-stick. But the video umpire ruled that there was no advice possible allowing the USA to reduce the deficit in the 42nd minute.

A scintillating run from Deepika, who weaved her way past the USA defence, gave Salima Tete the chance to tap the ball into the net. It helped the Indians to go up 3-1 with four minutes remaining on the clock.

The Indians, who lost three matches during the Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League, have a chance to make amends in Rourkela.

The Indians were placed sixth as per the FIH Rankings during the Olympic Qualifiers. However, they have slipped to ninth place following a string of defeats in the Women's Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium.

China, meanwhile, has taken India's place as the highest-ranked Asian team in world hockey. Alysson Annan's team, who won gold at the Asian Games last year, are on a roll at the current Pro League and is now ranked eighth.

A hard-fought 2-1 win over India was followed by an even more remarkable 3-0 drubbing of Australia. The Chinese then went down to the Netherlands by a 1-3 margin a day after India lost to the Dutch by an identical margin.

A 3-1 win over the United States underlined China's consistent form in the Women's Hockey Pro League. Beating the Chinese in the second leg will be vital to India's fortunes in the competition.

India take on China in the first of their second-leg matches at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium on February 12.

Meanwhile, the Dutch continued their unbeaten streak at the 2023-24 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League thrashing Australia 6-2 in their last first-leg game on Friday.