"History has been rewritten": Twitter celebrates as India wins first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years

India's win against Germany ended their 41 year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The 'Men in Blue' pulled off one of the most outrageous comebacks at the Olympics in their 5-4 win against the Germans. The Indian team showed great resilience after going down by 2 goals. They brought in their best game and fought back to claim the bronze medal. Here's more on what happened during the thrilling encounter.

India claim the bronze medal at the Olympics

The Indian team went into the match with the hopes of the entire nation weighing on them. However, the 'Men in Blue' didn't let it get to them when they faced the Germans. Despite being 2 goals down, they kept attacking the German goal, which eventually helped them take the win.

A strong performance from the German team helped them take an early lead. The lead was canceled out by a stunning penalty corner from the Indians. The Germans then replied back with 2 quick goals to take a 3-1 lead.

The Indian team refused to bow out and scored 2 quick goals to draw things level. The 'Men in Blue' knew they needed to take the lead in the 3rd quarter against the Germans, who were gearing up for a tough final quarter. So India upped their tempo further by scoring 2 goals in the 3rd quarter itself to take a 5-3 lead.

In the 4th quarter, the Indians had a lot of chances to seal the win but failed to convert their chances. Things got a bit nervy when they conceded to the Germans in the 4th quarter. The Indians knew that they had to win the game without going into the shoot-offs. They did exactly that and held on to the lead to secure a thrilling 5-4 win

Fans react to India's glorious win against Germany

Fans were ecstatic after the win. The prayers of 1.3 billion people were finally answered and the joy after the win could not be contained. Many jubilant fans, celebrities and politicians took to their Twitter handles to congratulate the team on a stunning victory.

