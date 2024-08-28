Hockey India announces 18-man squad for Asian Champions Trophy, 5 members of Olympic bronze-medal-winning team rested

Hockey India has named an 18-member squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy that begins on September 8. South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and hosts China are the other teams in the competition that will be played in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia.

Harmanpreet Singh, who led the Indians all the way to a podium finish in the men's hockey competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will captain the team. Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad will be his deputy.

Five players who were part of the bronze-medal winning team in Paris have been rested, while striker Gurjot Singh is all set to make his debut at the Asian Champions Trophy.

Suraj Karkera will guard the Indian goal alongside Krishan Pathak following the retirement of veteran PR Sreejesh.

Defenders Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas have been selected to be part of the squad alongside skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

Former captain Manpreet Singh will be joined in midfield by newly appointed vice-captain Vivek Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Karnataka lad Mohd. Raheel Mouseen. Hardik Singh who played a key role for the Indian men's hockey team in Paris is not part of the Asian Champions Trophy squad.

While Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh, and Gurjant Singh have been rested, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh will provide the firepower in attack alongside Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh and Gurjot Singh.

"We will go to China to retain the title" - Hockey Coach Craig Fulton aims to dominate rivals in Asian Champions Trophy

Hardik Singh has been tested for the Asian Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Chief coach Craig Fulton stressed the importance of building ranking points via the Asian Champions Trophy. The Indians are currently in fifth place as per the FIH ranking ladder.

"This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points. The team has just returned to the camp after all the celebrations following our performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The past few weeks have truly been incredible with all the love and adulation for the team and we hope this support will continue all through our future campaigns," Fulton stated in a statement.

Craig Fulton also asserted that the Indians would be aiming to dominate their continental rivals and retain the title they won in Chennai last year.

"As a team, we want to continue to dominate in the Asian continent and we will go to China to retain the title," he said.

The Indian men's hockey team will begin their campaign against China before taking on Japan on September 9. The Olympic bronze medalists will then face Malaysia and Korea before squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, and Mohd. Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, and Gurjot Singh.

