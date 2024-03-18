Hockey India names 27-member Indian men's hockey squad for Australia tour

Hockey India has named a 27-member Indian men's hockey squad for the Australia tour, on Monday (March 18). The five-match tour will commence on April 6 in Perth and will serve as a preparation ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian side, while Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy for the Australia tour. Coach Craig Fulton will select a final 16-member squad for the Olympics based on the players' performances in the five-match series.

"This will be a very important tour for us as it will not only ascertain the level we are at and the areas we want to get better ahead of the Paris Olympics but this is also an important tournament for the players. We chose to go with the almost entire core group so that each player gets enough opportunity to showcase their full potential and also it is a good tour to test different combinations," Chief Coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Playing against a team like Australia who are one of the potential podium finishers in Paris will be challenging and at the same time an enriching experience for the level of competition they bring to the matches. It will be a good exposure trip and we are looking forward to it," he added.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Australia Tour

GOALKEEPERS

Krishan Bahadur Pathak PR Sreejesh Suraj Karkera

DEFENDERS

Harmanpreet Singh (C) Jarmanpreet Singh Amit Rohidas Jugraj Singh Sanjay Sumit Amir Ali

MIDFIELDERS

Manpreet Singh Hardik Singh (VC) Vivek Sagar Prasad Shamsher Singh Nilakanta Sharma Rajkumar Pal Vishnukant Singh

FORWARDS

Akashdeep Singh Mandeep Singh Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Abhishek Dilpreet Singh Sukhjeet Singh Gurjant Singh Mohammed Raheel Mouseen Boby Singh Dhami Araijeet Singh Hundal

Indian Tour of Australia: Fixtures

Saturday, April 6 - India vs Australia, 2:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday, April 7 - India vs Australia, 2:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Wednesday, April 10 - India vs Australia, 3:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time)

Friday, April 12 - India vs Australia, 3:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time)

Saturday, April 13 - India vs Australia, 2:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)