Hockey World Cup 2023: Clinical Germany move into quarter-finals after overcoming resilient France

Germany booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 by defeating France 5-1 on Monday, 23 January, in the crossover round. The German side will now face England for a spot in the semis.

Though the scoreline may suggest otherwise, France showed great fight and were very competitive. In fact, the scoreline was 1-1 for the entire second half. It were the four goals scored in the first half which proved the difference.

Germany had to wait for the very last minute of the first quarter for their first goal. The ball was swept in from around the 23-meter line and was tapped in, after a touch inside the circle, by Marco Miltkau.

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



German defence takes over in the 2nd half to protect their 4-goal lead, against a hungry French attack, to seal the win and a quarterfinal match against England.



- Download the 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝟓-𝟏 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞German defence takes over in the 2nd half to protect their 4-goal lead, against a hungry French attack, to seal the win and a quarterfinal match against England. #HWC2023 - Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates. 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝟓-𝟏 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞German defence takes over in the 2nd half to protect their 4-goal lead, against a hungry French attack, to seal the win and a quarterfinal match against England. #HWC2023📱- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates. https://t.co/PbRDCLY0PK

The second one followed soon, in the 19th minute. Niklas Wellen ran the ball down the field towards the circle before passing it to his left. It was then passed back to Wellen who was in front of the goal. He initially couldn’t beat the goalkeeper but the ball stayed in play and Wellen eventually pushed it across the line.

Germany dominate first half of Hockey World Cup crossover game

The first half was dominated by the German team. They had the ball and were on attack for most of the period. France barely managed a decent foray into the opposition’s last 25.

Things got worse for France in the 24th minute when Mats Grambusch scored a goal after a brilliant display of teamwork. Teo Hinrichs swept the ball into the circle, in the right-hand side, and it was deflected Thies Prinz towards the center of the circle. Niklas Wellen took a shot at goal but it was stopped by the goalie. However the rebound was latched onto by Grambusch and the German captain smashed the ball into the goal from the left.

The lead increased in the very next minute as a penalty corner got converted into a goal. Moritz Trompertz positioned himself right in front of the goalkeeper and deflected the drag-flick upwards. The ball was also deflected off the goalie’s pads and went into the top of the right corner for Germany’s fourth goal.

France turn in impressive effort in second half

After this dominant display by Germany, France came back strongly in the second half. In fact, the last 30 minutes of the game were a very even affair. The French defence stood up well against the potent German attacking duo of Christopher Ruhr and Wellen. Victor Charlet was especially impressive with his defending prowess.

It wasn’t just the French defense that shone. The underdogs kept making incursions into the opposition’s half, beyond the 23-meter line, and even into the circle.

Even though the French team didn’t crack under pressure, France kept pushing. They mainly attacked the circle from the flanks and created good opportunities. However, the goals didn’t come.

Right at the very end of the match, France finally managed to get off the mark. After a barrage of penalty corners for the French team, one was converted. In the 58th minute, Francois Goyet scored a goal similar to Tropertz’s. Goyet also deflected a penalty corner shot from the front of the goal to give France some consolation.

Unfortunately for the French team, immediately after their goal, Ruhr went on a counter-attacking run through the field and into the circle. He was brought down in a clumsy tackle which yielded a PC. Gonzalo Peillat stepped up to finally score one in this match, in the very last minute. That ended a satisfying day for Germany on an even sweeter note.

Poll : 0 votes