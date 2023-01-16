Hockey World Cup 2023 points table: Updated standings on Day 4 after ARG vs AUS match

Australia and Argentina earned one point each in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table after a thrilling draw earlier today in Odisha. Pool A teams were in action earlier today at the Kalinga Stadium. France took on South Africa in the first match, followed by Argentina vs Australia.

Speaking of the game between Argentina and Australia, the Men in Yellow team took the lead twice only to squander it within 10 minutes. Argentina gained a 3-2 lead courtesy of Martin Ferreiro's goal in the 48th minute. It seemed like Argentina would walk away with a win, but Blake Govers' late equalizer forced the South American outfit to share points with their rivals.

Both Australia and Argentina have earned a total of four points in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table. Australia holds the top spot in Pool A on virtue of their better score difference. Argentina are positioned in the second position, while France are third.

The French team opened their account earlier today with a 2-1 win against South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium. Victor Charlet was the hero for France as he scored both goals for his team.

Netherlands solidify their position in Pool C of Hockey World Cup 2023 points table

Netherlands are at the helm with 6 points (Image: FIH)

Two matches of Pool C took place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela earlier today. The Netherlands sealed their place in the next round of the tournament with a 4-0 win against New Zealand.

Malaysia opened their account in the standings with a 3-2 win against Chile. Two more matches remain in Pool C of the tournament. The Dutch team have reserved their berth, while Malaysia and New Zealand are likely to advance as well. Chile will need a miraculous win against the Netherlands to keep themselves alive.

